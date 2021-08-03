COVID cases and news for Nova Scotia on Tuesday, Aug 3

Back from break with 6 new cases (we’ve got male)

Tuesday, August 3, 2021



In its first COVID update since taking the weekend/Emancipation Day/Natal Day holiday off, the province is reporting six new infections and three recoveries. With a net increase of three new cases, Nova Scotia's active caseload is up to 12 active cases.

Six new cases is a lot for NS right now. There were seven cases about two weeks ago, on Wednesday, July 21, and four weeks ago—Tuesday, July 6—was another seven; today is the next-highest total in recent weeks. But even though today's report has six cases, that's not necessarily six cases in a single day, because this report's covering diagnoses from Friday, Saturday, Sunday and the Monday holiday, or an average of 1.5 new cases per day. Unhelpfully, the province doesn't give any indication of when these cases were diagnosed.

"Three of the cases are in Central Zone. One is related to travel, one is a close contact of a previously reported case and one is under investigation," is the only detail the province's Tuesday COVID report gives. "Two cases are in Western Zone, and both are related to travel. One case is in Northern Zone and is related to travel." It is good to know that only one of the six cases is being investigated as a possible case of community spread.

Our ever-popular map and table of cases in Nova Scotia's community health networks show the six new cases are spread across four areas: Halifax community network with three cases, and one each in the Yarmouth/Shelburne/Digby, Annapolis Valley and Pictou County networks. This is only the 16th case of the pandemic for Yarmouth/Shelburn/Digby, the least-infected part of the province, which had gone 70 days in a row without an infection before today.

More Coast analysis, tracking the province's case demographic information, finds that all six reported cases were diagnosed in men. One is between the ages of 0 and 19, the other five guys are in the 60-to-79 cohort. Which of these men live in which health network, and whose case is under investigation, is unknown to the public.

As in Friday's report, one person is in hospital due to COVID, sick enough that they're in the ICU.

COVID testing over the holiday weekend was about average most days—consistently lower than average to be sure, although not too far off—but on the holiday Monday it dropped even further. At just 1,607 tests completed, this was the lowest testing level since April 6, four months ago on the other side of Nova Scotia's third-wave spike of infections. The current daily average is now about 2,400 tests.

Vaccinations also seriously slowed down on the weekend. Clinics across the province delivered a total of 15,259 jabs over the four days, lower than the amount injected last Wednesday alone. In keeping with the recent trend, most of the vaccines went to people getting their second dose. Only 419 people per day (on average) received their first dose, the lowest level of first-dose penetration the province has recorded since February 1, before the vaccine rollout really started rolling.

As shown on The Coast's chart of Nova Scotia's vaccination rate, nearly 64 percent of the provincial population has been fully vaxxed with both doses. In vax penetration, slightly more than 76 percent of Nova Scotians have received at least one dose, a number that is levelling off as the rate of increase slows to a crawl.

This infographic was created by The Coast using daily case data from Nova Scotia's official COVID-19 dashboard.

The Coast uses data logged from Nova Scotia's official COVID-19 dashboard in order to provide this tabulated breakdown.

This interactive graph charts COVID activity in Nova Scotia's third wave, comparing daily new cases with that day's active caseload.

How many Nova Scotians already have one dose of vaccine? How many are fully vaccinated with two doses?

