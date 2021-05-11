COVID cases and news for Nova Scotia on Tue, May 11 

Tuesday, May 11, 2021
New cases
118
New recoveries
182
Active cases
1,590
Days in a row with cases
43
Total cases in Nova Scotia during pandemic
4,158
Halifax’s lockdown
19 days
Nova Scotia’s lockdown
14 days
