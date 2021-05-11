COVID cases and news for Nova Scotia on Tue, May 11 Updates including briefings, infections and our daily map of community COVID-19.

Tuesday, May 11, 2021 New cases 118 New recoveries 182 Active cases 1,590 Days in a row with cases 43 Total cases in Nova Scotia during pandemic 4,158 Halifax’s lockdown 19 days Nova Scotia’s lockdown 14 days

