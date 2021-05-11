News + Opinion
May 11, 2021 News + Opinion » COVID-19

COVID cases and news for Nova Scotia on Tue, May 11 

Updates including briefings, infections and our daily map of community COVID-19.

COVID in the community health networks

Our table logs data from Nova Scotia's official COVID-19 dashboard in order to provide this information. The province reports the number of active cases in each of the 14 community health networks, but The Coast does the math to be able to report the new and resolved case numbers.

Pfizer if you’re 40

The province's age-based vaccine rollout just opened up the Moderna and Pfizer mRNA vaccines to another, younger cohort: people aged 40 to 44 years old. And that's effective today. Now everyone 40 and up in Nova Scotia has at least one jab option. Those between 40 and 64 can get either the AstraZeneca or an mRNA shot, while 65 and up are only allowed mRNA. Meanwhile, people 39 and younger can't book an appointment for any shot until the next opening.
Click here for yesterday's COVID-19 news roundup, for May 10, 2021.

Tuesday, May 11, 2021

New cases
118

New recoveries
182

Active cases
1,590

Days in a row with cases
43

Total cases in Nova Scotia during pandemic
4,158

Halifax’s lockdown
19 days

Nova Scotia’s lockdown
14 days

