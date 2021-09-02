COVID cases and news for Nova Scotia on Thursday, Sep 2

5 new cases?

Thursday, September 2, 2021



Reopening status

Phase 4



New cases

5



New recoveries

4



New deaths

0



Active cases

60



Total cases in Nova Scotia during pandemic

6,042



Total COVID deaths

94

Yesterday, the province reported seven new cases, but all the information about those cases told us not to be concerned, and it was a contained batch of low-risk infections . Today, there are only five new cases, fewer than the seven yesterday, and yet there's more to be concerned about.

Oh COVID, you really know how to jerk us around.

The new infections are spread around three health zones. "Three of the cases are in Central Zone. Two are close contacts of previously reported cases. One is under investigation," says the province's daily disease description for Thursday "One case is in Western Zone and is under investigation. One case is in Northern Zone and is related to travel."

None of the recent cases the province had to investigate turned out to be community transmission, and there's no reason to suspect today's two "under investigation" cases are any more likely to be proof of community spread. But it would be more comforting if they were just travel-related.

Our map and table of COVID in the community health networks are below. That show that two of the infections are in the Halifax network, while Truro/Colchester, Dartmouth and the Annapolis Valley networks each have one new patient. Halifax has the most active cases currently, with 26.

Speaking of active cases, the is reporting four people receiving from having COVID. That's a fraction of the 12 recoveries reported yesterday. Also, if four people recovered today, and there are five new cases, the active caseload should increase by a net of one case. However, the province says today's caseload is the same as yesterday's, a total of 60 active cases.

What happened to that one new case?

If you're a semi-regular reader of these Coast COVID reports, you know cases go missing semi-regularly in the province's numbers. And pretty much every time it happens, the province gives no explanation why. Today is no exception. We just have to take comfort in the boilerplate sentence in every provincial report: "Cumulative cases may change as data is updated in Panorama." (For occasional readers, Panorama is the public health tracking database.)

In more positive, less confusing news from the province, no COVID patients are in hospital, yesterday local labs completed a well-above-average 3,800 tests and the persistent upward crawl of vaccinations brings the province to 71.26 percent fully vaccinated. Our chart of Nova Scotia's vax rollout can tell you more.

Map of cases in community health networks

This infographic was created by The Coast using daily case data from Nova Scotia's official COVID-19 dashboard. Our goal is for this to be the best NS COVID map around, clearer and more informative than the province or any other media organization provides. To get there we do an analysis of the data to find each day's new and resolved case numbers in the 14 community health networks, information the province does not provide. For a different but still highly accessible approach to the latest COVID statistics, check out our case table. Note: On July 23, 2021, Nova Scotia announced that it will no longer update case numbers on weekends.

jump back to the top

Case table of the health networks

The Coast uses data logged from Nova Scotia's official COVID-19 dashboard in order to provide this tabulated breakdown. The province reports the number of active cases in each of Nova Scotia's 14 community health networks, but we do the math to be able to report the new and resolved case numbers. We also map the data to provide a different view of the case information. Note: Effective July 23, 2021, the province no longer updates case numbers on weekends.

jump back to the top

New and active cases visualized

Nova Scotia's third wave of COVID grew in April, 2021, peaked in May (227 new cases in one day was the maximum) and subsided in June. On July 17, the province reached five active cases—its lowest level in more than eight months—and an election was called. So when it came time to reset The Coast's chart comparing daily new cases with that day’s active caseload, in order to better reflect disease levels after the third wave, we started from July 17. The dark line tracks the rise and fall of new infections reported by the province; the green area is the province's caseload. Click or hover over any point on the graph and the detail for that moment will pop up. To focus on just new or active cases, click the legend at the top left of the graph to hide or reveal that data set. Note: As of July 23, 2021, the province stopped updating case numbers on weekends. And you can click here for the version of this graph that includes the third wave and its May 10 crest of 1,655 active cases.

jump back to the top

Vaccination in the population

How many Nova Scotians already have one dose of vaccine? How many are fully vaccinated with two doses? And how close are we to the herd immunity goal of 75 percent of the province fully vaxxed? These questions are answered in our chart of the vaccination rate in Nova Scotia since the province started reporting these numbers in January 2021, breaking out people who've had a single dose separate from those who've had the full complement of two doses. (Here's more information about the 75 percent target and what it will take to get there.) Note: The province doesn't update vaccination numbers on weekends.

jump back to the top

Canadian cases in 2021

There was a point in July 2021, when the delta variant was causing an increase in COVID infections around the world, that Canada seemed safe from the fourth wave. By August, however, that point had passed, and case numbers around the country started to rise again. This graph charts the number of new infections every day in each province and territory, using the 7-day moving average to mitigate single-day anomalies (including a lack of weekend reporting in several jurisdictions including British Columbia and Nova Scotia). To focus on individual places, click the place names at the top of the chart to turn that data on or off.

jump back to the top

Click here for yesterday's COVID-19 news roundup, for September 1, 2021.