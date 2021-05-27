COVID cases and news for Nova Scotia on Thursday, May 27 

Everybody 12 and older can get vaccinated!

The province just took the final step in its age-based vaccine rollout, opening vax appointments to people from age 12 to 19. Health Canada hasn't approved any COVID vaccines for children who are 11 and younger, so Nova Scotia doesn't have any more age groups waiting for eligibility. Now anyone and everyone from 12 to 112 in the province is allowed to get jabbed.

There is one slight wrinkle, in that Health Canada's approved only the Pfizer vaccine for those as young as 12; Moderna is authorized for 18 year olds and older. But the province's vaccination booking site has doubtless figured out how to deal, so book away! Bookings can also be made by calling 1-833-797-7772 on a phone, which our younger readers know as that weird old voice-activated realtime DM technology that inexplicably comes bundled with your camera.

