COVID cases and news for Nova Scotia on Thursday, May 20 

Community spread confirmed in Sydney

The province started seeding this on Saturday, when it added two sentences to the standard language in the daily COVID report: "There is community spread in Central Zone. The Eastern, Northern and Western Zones continue to be closely monitored for community spread. There are some areas of concern, particularly in Sydney, Bridgewater and the Annapolis Valley from New Minas to Kentville. Testing has been increased in these areas." (The bold is the added bit.)

Now it's official—the disease is spreading by community transmission in the Sydney area. Top doc Robert Strang said it in the latest Strankin briefing, and a press release from Nova Scotia Health put it in writing yesterday evening. "There is now community spread in certain areas of Cape Breton Regional Municipality (CBRM) due to multiple cases with an unknown source in Sydney," NSH reports. "Most of the cases involve people between the ages of 20 and 30."

The press release goes on to explain what community spread is, and why testing is an important tool to combat it:

With community spread, people need to be especially careful and ensure they are continuing to closely follow public health measures. COVID-19 variants spread more easily and cause illness quickly. Whether you live in an identified area of concern or not, testing is strongly encouraged. If you are the designated shopper in your household, if you can’t reduce your work circle or you deal directly with customers, or you otherwise have contact with people outside of your household, for instance, weekly testing is strongly recommended. Increased testing will help Public Health determine where the virus is, as well as, if and how it is spreading. There is capacity within CBRM to conduct over 3,000 polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests and rapid tests each day.

To that end, the following three testing sites are now available in and around Sydney:• Grand Lake Road primary assessment centre,, 850 Grand Lake Road (drop-in and by appointment Thu-Fri 9am-8pm, Sat-Sun 9am-4:30pm), 481 George Street (rapid testing, drop-in only, Wed-Fri 3-7pm, Sat-Sun 11am-4pm)primary assessment centre, 520 Purves Street, North Sydney (appointment only Thu-Sun 9am-9pm)



