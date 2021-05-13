News + Opinion
News + Opinion » COVID-19

COVID cases and news for Nova Scotia on Thursday, May 13 

Updates including briefings, infections and our daily map of community COVID-19.

By

That whole backlog situ

We lived under the backlog for nearly two weeks, as wave after wave of issues hit. First the province had 45,000 too many tests to process, then it had too much testing data, and the whole time it was impossible to know how bad Nova Scotia's pandemic was, exactly. Now that the backlog's finally cleared, Victoria Walton looks back to explain what was going on. Add the story to the top of your reading list so you don't get an information backlog of your own.

Click here for yesterday's COVID-19 news roundup, for May 12, 2021.

