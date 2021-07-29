COVID cases and news for Nova Scotia on Thursday, Jul 29 

Active caseload back up to double digits

Thursday, July 29, 2021



Reopening status

Phase 4



New cases

1



New recoveries

0



New deaths

0



Active cases

10



Days in a row with cases

1



Total cases in Nova Scotia during pandemic

5,886



Total COVID deaths

93

Nova Scotia is reporting one new case of COVID on Thursday, which isn't a lot. But with nobody recovering from their infection, the caseload increases from nine active cases yesterday to 10 active cases today—which still isn't a lot, but the move from single digits to double digits crosses a disproportionately large mental hurdle. We're hoping this returns to single-digit territory before the holiday long weekend.

"The case is in Central Zone and is related to travel," says the province's daily disease report. Coast analysis of the NS C19 data dashboard (see our map and table below) reveals the new infection is in the Halifax community health network; provincial demographic information indicates the patient is a male in the 20-39 age group.

Eight of the 10 active cases are in the Halifax Regional Municipality—six cases are in the Halifax community health network, one is in the Dartmouth network and one is in Bedford/Sackville. The other two active cases are both in the Antigonish/Guysborough network.

Nova Scotia has now gone more than a week without a COVID patient in the hospital. Monday, July 19 was the last time the province reported COVID hospitalizations (there were two people in hospital, one of them in intensive care). One week ago today, the province announced the latest death from the disease.

Local labs processed 2,734 PCR tests yesterday, almost exactly the same number as the day before. The current rolling average is about 2,500 daily tests.

In vaccination performance, clinics across NS delivered 13,817 jabs yesterday, which is about 1,500 more than the previous day. The vast majority of injections went to people receiving their second dose, which has been the trend for about six weeks, because it's getting harder to find unvaccinated people who are willing and able to take a shot. Now 75.89 percent of the provincial population has at least one dose of vaccine. (The Coast's graph of Nova Scotia's vaccination rate is below.)

The new vaccination numbers show that the fully vaccinated population jumped from 59.90 percent yesterday to 61.33 percent today. As with the active caseload going into double digits, the double-dose vax rate passing 60 percent crosses a major mental hurdle. But this is a good hurdle. Congratulations on a jab well done, Nova Scotia.

Map of cases in community health networks

This infographic was created by The Coast using daily case data from Nova Scotia's official COVID-19 dashboard. Our goal is for this to be the best NS COVID map around, clearer and more informative than the province or any other media organization provides. To get there we do an analysis of the data to find each day's new and resolved case numbers in the 14 community health networks, information the province does not provide. For a different but still highly accessible approach to the latest COVID statistics, check out our case table.

jump back to the top

Case table of the health networks

The Coast uses data logged from Nova Scotia's official COVID-19 dashboard in order to provide this tabulated breakdown. The province reports the number of active cases in each of Nova Scotia's 14 community health networks, but we do the math to be able to report the new and resolved case numbers. We also map the data to provide a different view of the case information.

jump back to the top

New and active cases visualized

This interactive graph charts COVID activity in Nova Scotia's third wave, comparing daily new cases with that day’s active caseload. The dark line tracks the rise and fall of new infections reported by the province, which hit a Nova Scotian pandemic record high of 227 cases in a single day on May 7. The green area is the province's caseload, which peaked May 10 at 1,655 active cases. Click or however over any point on the graph and the detail for that moment will pop up. To focus on just new or active cases, you can click the legend at the top left of the graph to hide or reveal that data set.

jump back to the top

Vaccination in the population

How many Nova Scotians already have one dose of vaccine? How many are fully vaccinated with two doses? And how close are we to the herd immunity goal of 75 percent of the province fully vaxxed? These questions are answered in our chart of the vaccination rate in Nova Scotia since the province started reporting these numbers in January 2021, breaking out people who've had a single dose separate from those who've had the full complement of two doses. (Here's more information about the 75 percent target and what it will take to get there.) Note: The province doesn't update vaccination numbers on weekends.

jump back to the top

Click here for yesterday's COVID-19 news roundup, for July 28, 2021.