COVID cases and news for Nova Scotia on Thursday, Jul 15 

For the second straight day, Nova Scotia is reporting zero new cases. Zero days have been rare lately—today's is just the fourth since April—but getting two in a row is even rarer. To test your COVID-19 knowledge, when were the last two back-to-back case-free days? Answer at the end of this write-up.

Not only are there no new infections, but six people recovered from the disease since yesterday, pushing the provincial caseload down to 22 active cases. That's the lowest it's been since March 23, a month before the Halifax lockdown started. It's great to be back at this sort of level.

We're getting no cases even though testing numbers are strong. The province's daily COVID report says 3,357 PCR tests were completed in local labs yesterday, comparing well to the current average of about 2,900 tests per day.

Hospitalizations haven't changed from yesterday, with two patients sick enough to be in hospital due to COVID, and one of them so sick that they're in ICU.

In vaccinations, the province is reporting that 21,226 arms got jabs yesterday. Almost 20,000 of those shots went to people who were getting their second dose. There were 1,416 unvaccinated people who got a first dose, the most in a day so far this week, increasing the province's percentage of the population with at least one dose to 74.29 percent—call it 74.3 percent like the Nova Scotia COVID data dashboard does—from the 74.15 percent reported yesterday.



This isn't the 75 percent target that was a prerequisite for moving from Phase 3 of reopening to Phase 4, but as we discussed yesterday when Phase 4 started, there are apparently 8,000 vaccinated members of the Armed Forces in the province who haven't yet been added to the public health system. Considering them, as public health head Robert Strang does, the 75 percent target has (just barely) been reached. Our graph of Nova Scotia's reported vaccination rate is below; right now nearly half the province has been fully vaccinated with both doses.



“Our case numbers are encouraging and our active cases are steadily declining,” says Strang in today's report. “But we cannot become complacent. The COVID-19 variants spread more easily and much quicker. Our greatest line of defence is to ensure that everyone gets fully vaccinated with two doses of vaccine.”

Finally, for the answer to the question above, about when the last two days in a row without cases happened, that pair of zero days was Thursday, March 11 and Friday, March 12, more than four months ago. The only other pair in 2021 came Friday, February 5 and Saturday, February 6. And before that, we need to go all the way back to before last Halloween: Wednesday, October 28 and Thursday, October 29, 2020.

