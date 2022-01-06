COVID cases and news for Nova Scotia on Thursday, Jan 6

Infections keep falling

For the third day in a row, the number of new COVID cases reported in Nova Scotia is down. Today the province is announcing 754 new infections, down from 842 yesterday and 1,020 on Tuesday. We're not going to probe those numbers too much by thinking about Nova Scotia's current testing issues or the fact the number of daily tests completed by local labs has also been dropping the last three days. Let's just take the win.

Ready for another win? Using the province's recent estimates of active cases (today there are an estimated 6,636 people in the province with COVID) and the number of new and total cases the province reports, The Coast is estimating that 754 people recovered from the disease since yesterday. That 754 recoveries beats the 745 new cases, meaning the active caseload actually (estimated-ly) dropped for what's likely the first time in ages.

If it feels like we're grasping at straws for wins, it might be because there is plenty of ominous news in today's provincial report. The number of people in hospital due to COVID is up again today—the fourth day in a row—to 48 hospitalizations, with nine of those patients sick enough to be in the ICU. There hasn't been this much COVID pressure on hospitals for seven months, since around the start of June.

Speaking of COVID pressure on hospitals, the provincial report says there's "a new outbreak at Inverness Consolidated Memorial Hospital. Fewer than five patients at the facility have tested positive." And three hospitals with ongoing outbreaks are reporting new cases today: the Halifax Infirmary has four new infections, New Waterford Consolidated has six and there's one new case at the Victoria General in Halifax.



Comparing active cases in the third and fourth waves

In December, the town of Antigonish became ground zero for an inter-provincial COVID outbreak due to a weekend of superspreader events connected to the annual presentation of X-Rings at St. Francis Xavier University. But how bad is the outbreak, really? The following chart lets you compare Nova Scotia's active cases, dating from the third wave in April through the fourth wave and its infection Xplosion, using case data from provincial pandemic reports. The chart will be updated when provincial reporting allows. Note: From Dec 10 through Dec 22, Nova Scotia was too overwhelmed by new COVID cases to report recoveries or an official active case count; the active case numbers on this graph for those dates have been calculated by adding each day's new cases to the last official active count, and are therefore a maximum active caseload. Starting Dec 23, the province is issuing an "estimated" number of active cases.

New and active cases visualized

Nova Scotia's third wave of COVID grew in April, 2021, peaked in May (227 new cases in one day was the maximum) and subsided in June. On July 17, the province reached five active cases—its lowest level in more than eight months—and an election was called. So when it came time to reset The Coast's chart comparing daily new cases with that day’s active caseload, in order to better reflect disease levels after the third wave, we started from July 17. Two months later, on September 14, the province formally announced the arrival of the fourth wave of COVID. The dark purple line tracks the rise and fall of daily new infections reported by the province; the green area is the province's caseload. In mid-November, The Coast added a golden line to show the 7-day moving average of daily new cases, effectively a smoothed-out version of the purple line that puts the ups and downs into bigger context. Click or hover over any point on the graph and the detail for that moment will pop up. To focus on just some information, click the legend at the top left of the graph to hide or reveal that data set. Note: As of July 23, 2021, the province stopped updating case numbers on weekends. And you can click here for the version of this graph that includes the third wave and its May 10 crest of 1,655 active cases. Also, from Dec 10 through Dec 22, Nova Scotia was too overwhelmed by new COVID cases to report recoveries or an official active case count; the active case numbers on this graph for those dates have been calculated by adding each day's new cases to the last official active count, and are therefore a maximum active caseload. Starting Dec 23, the province is issuing an "estimated" number of active cases.

Canadian cases 2021-22

There was a point in July 2021, when the delta variant was causing an increase in COVID infections around the world, that Canada seemed safe from the fourth wave. By August, however, that point had passed, and case numbers around the country started to rise again. This graph charts the number of new infections every day in each province and territory, using the 7-day moving average to mitigate single-day anomalies (including a lack of weekend reporting in several jurisdictions including British Columbia and Nova Scotia). To focus on individual places, click the place names at the top of the chart to turn that data on or off.

