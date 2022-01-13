COVID cases and news for Nova Scotia on Thursday, Jan 13

All the information as we can provide while NS struggles to keep up with the pandemic’s omicron wave.

Omicron's arrival means Nova Scotia is overwhelmed by COVID and its data-dissemination abilities are severely compromised. For the time being, these are the only infographics we can share with any confidence of accuracy: Omicron hospitalizations    New and active cases    Nova Scotia’s third and fourth waves    Canada’s fourth wave

A day without death

After three days in a row of the province announcing COVID deaths, we're thrilled for a Thursday reprieve. And in more happy news, today Nova Scotia is reporting just 542 new cases, the lowest daily count of 2022. (December 30 had 522 new infections.)

The province's estimate of the COVID caseload is also down, to 6,620 active cases. This isn't the lowest of 2022, but it's moving in the right direction.

Hospitalizations are slightly more complicated: The number of patients in a designated COVID unit is down from 60 yesterday to 59 today, but the number of those patients who are sick enough to be in the ICU is up from five yesterday to seven today. And with the province newly reporting two other populations of hospital patients who have COVID—our new graph below aims to make the distinctions clear—the total number of COVID-related hospitalizations is up from 194 yesterday to 207 today.

Speaking of COVID and hospitals, Nova Scotia has three new outbreaks to report today, with an outbreak at Northside General Hospital in North Sydney and outbreaks in two different wards in the Colchester East Hants Health Centre. For Northside General, this makes at least four wards with active outbreaks, because today the province says there has been one new infection at each of three other Northside wards that identified outbreaks previously.

Hospitalizations during omicron

In early 2022, Nova Scotia subtly shifted attention from new COVID cases to people actually in hospital with the disease, and as part of that shift started reporting the vaccination status of patients "receiving specialized care in a COVID-19 designated unit." On Jan 12—the day the bars on the following chart jump way up—the province added two more categories of hospitalized COVID patient to its daily reports. One is "people who were identified as positive upon arrival to hospital but were admitted for another medical reason or people who were admitted for COVID-19 but no longer require specialized care." (These patients are categorized as "Non-severe COVID case" on the chart.) The other category is category is "people who contracted COVID-19 after being admitted to hospital," as the province puts it, termed "Caught COVID in hospital" on the chart. You can filter categories in and out by clicking the label near the top of the chart, but whatever numbers you are considering, the province states it's "important to note that less than 10 percent of Nova Scotians are unvaccinated."

jump back to the top

Comparing active cases in the third and fourth waves

In December, the town of Antigonish became ground zero for an inter-provincial COVID outbreak due to a weekend of superspreader events connected to the annual presentation of X-Rings at St. Francis Xavier University. But how bad is the outbreak, really? The following chart lets you compare Nova Scotia's active cases, dating from the third wave in April through the fourth wave and its infection Xplosion, using case data from provincial pandemic reports. The chart will be updated when provincial reporting allows. Note: From Dec 10 through Dec 22, Nova Scotia was too overwhelmed by new COVID cases to report recoveries or an official active case count; the active case numbers on this graph for those dates have been calculated by adding each day's new cases to the last official active count, and are therefore a maximum active caseload. Starting Dec 23, the province is issuing an "estimated" number of active cases.

jump back to the top

New and active cases visualized

Nova Scotia's third wave of COVID grew in April, 2021, peaked in May (227 new cases in one day was the maximum) and subsided in June. On July 17, the province reached five active cases—its lowest level in more than eight months—and an election was called. So when it came time to reset The Coast's chart comparing daily new cases with that day’s active caseload, in order to better reflect disease levels after the third wave, we started from July 17. Two months later, on September 14, the province formally announced the arrival of the fourth wave of COVID. The dark purple line tracks the rise and fall of daily new infections reported by the province; the green area is the province's caseload. In mid-November, The Coast added a golden line to show the 7-day moving average of daily new cases, effectively a smoothed-out version of the purple line that puts the ups and downs into bigger context. Click or hover over any point on the graph and the detail for that moment will pop up. To focus on just some information, click the legend at the top left of the graph to hide or reveal that data set. Note: As of July 23, 2021, the province stopped updating case numbers on weekends. And you can click here for the version of this graph that includes the third wave and its May 10 crest of 1,655 active cases. Also, from Dec 10 through Dec 22, Nova Scotia was too overwhelmed by new COVID cases to report recoveries or an official active case count; the active case numbers on this graph for those dates have been calculated by adding each day's new cases to the last official active count, and are therefore a maximum active caseload. Starting Dec 23, the province is issuing an "estimated" number of active cases.

jump back to the top

Canadian cases 2021-22

There was a point in July 2021, when the delta variant was causing an increase in COVID infections around the world, that Canada seemed safe from the fourth wave. By August, however, that point had passed, and case numbers around the country started to rise again. This graph charts the number of new infections every day in each province and territory, using the 7-day moving average to mitigate single-day anomalies (including a lack of weekend reporting in several jurisdictions including British Columbia and Nova Scotia). To focus on individual places, click the place names at the top of the chart to turn that data on or off.

jump back to the top

Click here for yesterday's COVID-19 news roundup, for January 12, 2022.

