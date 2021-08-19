COVID cases and news for Nova Scotia on Thursday, Aug 19

NOTE: This day is now over. Click for the latest on COVID-19 from The Coast. Or for an informative look back at Nova Scotia's evolving pandemic response, keep on reading.

8 new cases, 32 active cases

Thursday, August 19, 2021



Reopening status

Phase 4



New cases

8



New recoveries

1



New deaths

0



Active cases

32



Total cases in Nova Scotia during pandemic

5,946



Total COVID deaths

93

Nova Scotia is reporting eight new cases of COVID-19 today, down from the nine fresh infections reported yesterday . But only one COVID patient recovered since Wednesday, so the active caseload climbs by seven to reach a post-third-wave high ( check the chart below ) of 32 active cases.

Yikes.

But in good news, only one of the new cases is under investigation as a possible example of community spread. And hospitalizations are continuing to hold low and steady, as there remains only one person in hospital (although unfortunately they remain sick enough to be in the ICU).

Placing the eight cases with its standard low level of specificity, in its Wednesday disease update the province says: "Six of the cases are in Central Zone. Five are related to travel and one is under investigation. One case is in Northern Zone and is related to travel. One case is in Eastern Zone and is a close contact of a previously reported case."

The Coast, thanks to our standard deeper analysis of provincial data than the province provides, can place today's eight new cases in the Halifax community health network (four cases), the Dartmouth network (two cases), Pictou (one case) and Sydney/Glace Bay (one case). As usual, below you can find our map and table of new, resolved and active COVID cases in the health networks.



The province does not say if some, all or none of today's cases are in people who've been vaccinated. Maybe incoming premier Tim Houston and his laser focus on improving health care can get that changed, so we in the public can have some realtime information on the importance or worthlessness of getting the vaccine.



With provincial labs reporting that 3,272 tests were processed yesterday, testing is down somewhat since yesterday but still strongly about the current average of 2,600 tests per day. Clinics in Nova Scotia delivered 4,115 injections of vaccine yesterday, almost as many as Monday and Tuesday combined, and way above the recent average of about 2,350 daily doses. Now 68.83 percent of the province is fully vaccinated (two doses), while 77.19 percent of the entire population has at least one dose. To get a sense of recent growth rates in vaccinations, consult The Coast's Nova Scotia vax chart below.

Map of cases in community health networks

This infographic was created by The Coast using daily case data from Nova Scotia's official COVID-19 dashboard. Our goal is for this to be the best NS COVID map around, clearer and more informative than the province or any other media organization provides. To get there we do an analysis of the data to find each day's new and resolved case numbers in the 14 community health networks, information the province does not provide. For a different but still highly accessible approach to the latest COVID statistics, check out our case table. Note: On July 23, 2021, Nova Scotia announced that it will no longer update case numbers on weekends.

Case table of the health networks

The Coast uses data logged from Nova Scotia's official COVID-19 dashboard in order to provide this tabulated breakdown. The province reports the number of active cases in each of Nova Scotia's 14 community health networks, but we do the math to be able to report the new and resolved case numbers. We also map the data to provide a different view of the case information. Note: Effective July 23, 2021, the province no longer updates case numbers on weekends.

New and active cases visualized

Nova Scotia's third wave of COVID grew in April, 2021, peaked in May (227 new cases in one day was the maximum) and subsided in June. On July 17, the province reached five active cases—its lowest level in more than eight months—and an election was called. So when it came time to reset The Coast's chart comparing daily new cases with that day’s active caseload, in order to better reflect disease levels after the third wave, we started from July 17. The dark line tracks the rise and fall of new infections reported by the province; the green area is the province's caseload. Click or hover over any point on the graph and the detail for that moment will pop up. To focus on just new or active cases, click the legend at the top left of the graph to hide or reveal that data set. Note: As of July 23, 2021, the province stopped updating case numbers on weekends. And you can click here for the version of this graph that includes the third wave and its May 10 crest of 1,655 active cases.

Vaccination in the population

How many Nova Scotians already have one dose of vaccine? How many are fully vaccinated with two doses? And how close are we to the herd immunity goal of 75 percent of the province fully vaxxed? These questions are answered in our chart of the vaccination rate in Nova Scotia since the province started reporting these numbers in January 2021, breaking out people who've had a single dose separate from those who've had the full complement of two doses. (Here's more information about the 75 percent target and what it will take to get there.) Note: The province doesn't update vaccination numbers on weekends.

Canadian cases in 2021

There was a point in July 2021, when the delta variant was causing an increase in COVID infections around the world, that Canada seemed safe from the fourth wave. By August, however, that point had passed, and case numbers around the country started to rise again. This graph charts the number of new infections every day in each province and territory, using the 7-day moving average to mitigate single-day anomalies (including a lack of weekend reporting in several jurisdictions including British Columbia and Nova Scotia). To focus on individual places, click the place names at the top of the chart to turn that data on or off.

