COVID cases and news for Nova Scotia on Sunday, May 30 

Map of cases in community health networks

This infographic was created by The Coast using daily case data from Nova Scotia's official COVID-19 dashboard. Our goal is for this to be the best NS COVID map around, clearer and more informative than the province or any other media organization provides. To get there we do an analysis of the data to find each day's new and resolved case numbers in the 14 community health networks, information the province does not provide. For a different but still highly accessible approach to the latest COVID statistics, check out our case table.

Case table of community health networks

The Coast uses data logged from Nova Scotia's official COVID-19 dashboard in order to provide this tabulated breakdown. The province reports the number of active cases in each of Nova Scotia's 14 community health networks, but we do the math to be able to report the new and resolved case numbers. We also map the data to provide a different view of the case information.

Reaching the lowest levels of new and active cases in over a month

Sunday, May 30, 2021



New cases

20



New recoveries

80



New deaths

1



Active cases

505



Days in a row with cases

62



Total cases in Nova Scotia during pandemic

5,550



Total COVID deaths

85



Halifax’s lockdown

38 days



Nova Scotia’s lockdown

33 days

Notwithstanding that another person has died from COVID (see below), the case numbers the province is reporting today are very positive. There are just 20 new cases today, the lowest amount of daily infections since there were nine reported April 20—that's 40 days ago, more than a month.

The cases break down to 14 new infections in the Central health authority zone, five in Eastern, one Western and zero for the Northern zone. The Coast uses provincial data to provide a further breakdown, showing the new cases, active cases and recoveries in each of the 14 community health networks. You can get that information above, in our popular map and/or our extremely popular case table.

In contrast to the 20 new infections, 80 people with COVID have recovered since Saturday's report, so for the 14th day in a row the caseload drops, reaching 505 active cases today. The last time it was around this low was 32 days ago, when there were 489 active cases reported April 28. Lower down on this page, we are offering a straightforward graph of new and active cases, and a fancy graph comparing recoveries to new infections, to put some of this information into interactive, visual form.

The testing numbers reported today are also going in the right direction: local labs processed 6,157 tests, well above the current rolling average of about 5,500 tests per day. Vaccination numbers don't get reported on the weekend, but tomorrow the province will report a total for Friday, Saturday and Sunday, and unless this weekend is different from every other weekend of the vax rollout, the average doses per day will be extremely low compared to recent weekdays.

Nova Scotia has 42 hospitalized COVID patients on Sunday, 17 of those in intensive care. Both of these figures are down one from yesterday's report of 43 in hospital, 18 in ICU.

Another COVID patient has died

“On behalf of all Nova Scotians, I offer our sympathies to the family, friends and loved ones grieving,” says premier Iain Rankin in Sunday's provincial COVID report. Rankin is responding to the news that yet another person with COVID-19 has died, after four people died yesterday. “While our case numbers are declining, we cannot forget there are 42 Nova Scotians in hospital. They are in my thoughts. Let’s all ensure no more Nova Scotians are hospitalized by strictly following the restrictions and getting tested and vaccinated.”

The woman whose death is being reported today lived in the Central zone, and she was in her 80s. She becomes the 85th COVID fatality in Nova Scotia during the pandemic, the 20th to die in 2021.

“My heart-felt condolences go out to the family and loved ones of the woman who has passed,” says Robert Strang, the provincial chief medical officer of health. “Last Sunday we reported 74 cases. The trend of fewer cases over the last week is very encouraging. It is going down because of the hard work of Nova Scotians. We all have the power to reduce new cases further. Get tested, get vaccinated and follow the public health measures closely.”

New and active cases visualized

This interactive graph charts COVID activity in Nova Scotia's third wave, comparing daily new cases with that day’s active caseload. The dark line tracks the rise and fall of new infections reported by the province, which hit a Nova Scotian pandemic record high of 227 cases in a single day on May 7. The green area is the province's caseload, which peaked May 10 at 1,655 active cases. Click or however over any point on the graph and the detail for that moment will pop up. To focus on just new or active cases, you can click the legend at the top left of the graph to hide or reveal that data set.

Recoveries and infections graphed

A person who tests positive for COVID-19 counts as a new case, the beginning of a problem for both the province and that person. The best ending to the problem is the patient recovers from the disease. This interactive chart compares how many problems started (the red area of new cases) to how many ended (the blue area's recoveries) each day in Nova Scotia's third wave, revealing growth trends along the way. Click or hover over any point on the graph and the detail for that day will pop up, to reveal exactly how quickly things change: May 7 had Nova Scotia's most-ever infections diagnosed in one day, 227 new cases, more than triple the 71 recoveries that day. Two weeks later, May 21, had a record recoveries, 197 in a day, more than double the 84 new cases. To focus on just new cases or recoveries, you can click the legend at the top left of the graph to hide or reveal that data set.

