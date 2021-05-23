COVID cases and news for Nova Scotia on Sunday, May 23 

The province is reporting that two people in the Central zone have died of COVID—a woman and a man, both in their 70s. There are also 74 new cases of COVID, up from yesterday's count of 64 cases, and 103 people have recovered, for a current total of 943 active cases.
“This has been a tragic weekend. The hearts of all Nova Scotians are with the families and friends who are grieving the loss of loved ones,” says premier Iain Rankin via the provincial report. “Please make decisions this weekend that help stop the spread of this virus so we can prevent more Nova Scotians from having to experience such grief.”
On a lazy Victoria Day holiday weekend Sunday, with the weather shifting between warm-and-sunny and threats-of-rain, the province has not yet released the latest disease statistics. If you think you have nothing better to do than wait around for them, we respectfully suggest you might find inspiration in The Coast's V-Day long weekend survival guide or our list of 15 lockdown life enhancers.
At this point in the Nova Scotia's third wave, health officials consider widespread testing an important part of the fight against the disease. "The thing I think that folks are missing is that what we're recommending at the moment, is not just that people get tested when the numbers"—of new infections—"are high, but also get tested weekly,” rapid testing leader Lisa Barrett explained to The Coast. She says most people should “assume that you're in an exposure site if you live in certain areas in this province—or almost anywhere in the province at the moment, because there's a lot of community spread.” To that end, click here to find a rapid test now.
