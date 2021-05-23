News + Opinion
News + Opinion » COVID-19

COVID cases and news for Nova Scotia on Sunday, May 23 

Updates including briefings, infections and our daily map of community COVID-19.

Charting cases in the NS health networks

Our table uses data logged from Nova Scotia's official COVID-19 dashboard in order to provide this breakdown. The province reports the number of active cases in each of the 14 community health networks, but The Coast does the math to be able to report the new and resolved case numbers. We also map the data to provide a different view of the case information.

2 deaths and 74 new cases

The province is reporting that two people in the Central zone have died of COVID—a woman and a man, both in their 70s. There are also 74 new cases of COVID, up from yesterday's count of 64 cases, and 103 people have recovered, for a current total of 943 active cases.

“This has been a tragic weekend. The hearts of all Nova Scotians are with the families and friends who are grieving the loss of loved ones,” says premier Iain Rankin via the provincial report. “Please make decisions this weekend that help stop the spread of this virus so we can prevent more Nova Scotians from having to experience such grief.”

Our map of COVID by community health networks

This map was created by The Coast using daily case data from Nova Scotia's official COVID-19 dashboard. Our goal is for this to be the best NS COVID map around, clearer and more informative than the province or any other media organization provides. To get there we do an analysis of the data to find the new and resolved case numbers in the 14 community health networks, information the province does not provide. For a different but still highly accessible approach to the latest COVID statistics, check out our case table.

No COVID numbers yet

On a lazy Victoria Day holiday weekend Sunday, with the weather shifting between warm-and-sunny and threats-of-rain, the province has not yet released the latest disease statistics. If you think you have nothing better to do than wait around for them, we respectfully suggest you might find inspiration in The Coast's V-Day long weekend survival guide or our list of 15 lockdown life enhancers.

Getting tested

At this point in the Nova Scotia's third wave, health officials consider widespread testing an important part of the fight against the disease. "The thing I think that folks are missing is that what we're recommending at the moment, is not just that people get tested when the numbers"—of new infections—"are high, but also get tested weekly,” rapid testing leader Lisa Barrett explained to The Coast. She says most people should “assume that you're in an exposure site if you live in certain areas in this province—or almost anywhere in the province at the moment, because there's a lot of community spread.” To that end, click here to find a rapid test now.

Click here for yesterday's COVID-19 news roundup, for May 22, 2021.

