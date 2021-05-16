COVID cases and news for Nova Scotia on Sunday, May 16 Updates including briefings, infections and our daily map of community COVID-19.

There are seven rapid-testing sites running across Nova Scotia on Sunday, including at the Alderney Gate and Halifax Central libraries in HRM. For the full list with times and addresses, check The Coast's running guide to swabbing spaces .

