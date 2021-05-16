News + Opinion
Pin It
Favourite
Print
Email
Share

May 16, 2021 News + Opinion » COVID-19

COVID cases and news for Nova Scotia on Sunday, May 16 

Updates including briefings, infections and our daily map of community COVID-19.

By

A lovely day to get tested

There are seven rapid-testing sites running across Nova Scotia on Sunday, including at the Alderney Gate and Halifax Central libraries in HRM. For the full list with times and addresses, check The Coast's running guide to swabbing spaces.

Click here for yesterday's COVID-19 news roundup, for May 15, 2021.

Tags: , , , ,

Support The Coast

At a time when the city needs local coverage more than ever, we’re asking for your help to support independent journalism. We are committed as always to providing free access to readers, particularly as we confront the impact of COVID-19 in Halifax and beyond.

Read more about the work we do here, or consider making a donation. Thank you for your support!

Pin It
Favourite
Print
Email
Share

Trending

Where to get a rapid COVID-19 test this week (May 9-16)
I miss everything about live music
Backlog bewilderment
ICU patients start getting moved to free up beds
5 examples of Halifax cheug
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Latest in COVID-19

more articles in News + Opinion »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

C19 Need to Know

Get more Halifax

Our Thursday email gets you caught up with The Coast. Sign up and go deep on Halifax.

Coast Top Ten

Most Read
Most Shared
Most Discussed
  1. COVID cases and news for Nova Scotia on Saturday, May 15   (COVID-19)
  2. Where to get a rapid COVID-19 test this week (May 9-16)   (COVID-19)
  3. COVID cases and news for Nova Scotia on Thursday, May 13   (COVID-19)
  4. COVID cases and news for Nova Scotia on Fri, May 14   (COVID-19)
  5. Four paid sick days make tiny dent in hard reality for Nova Scotia’s low-wage workers   (News)
  6. Shaming, blaming and vigilante justice is not going to get us out of this third wave   (COVID-19)
  7. 15 lockdown life enhancers to help you hold on   (Arts + Culture)
  8. I miss everything about live music   (Opinion)
  9. Backlog bewilderment   (COVID-19)
  10. Are real estate love letters enabling racism in the housing market?   (City)
Real Time Web Analytics

© 2021 Coast Publishing Ltd.