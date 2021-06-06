COVID cases and news for Nova Scotia on Sunday, June 6 

12 new cases

Sunday, June 6, 2021



Reopening status

Phase 1



New cases

12



New recoveries

32



New deaths

0



Active cases

204



Days in a row with cases

69



Total cases in Nova Scotia during pandemic

5,663



Total COVID deaths

88

The province is reporting 12 new infections today. With 32 recoveries , the active caseload continues its recent slide to drop to 204 active cases.

"There are seven new cases in Central Zone. Six of the cases are close contacts of previously reported cases and one is under investigation. Three cases are in Eastern Zone," the province says. "Two of the cases are close contacts of previously reported cases and one is under investigation.



"Two cases are in Northern Zone and both are related to travel. There is limited community spread in Central Zone. Eastern, Northern and Western Zones continue to be closely monitored for community spread."

Seven cases is a recent low for the Central zone, which has been a leader in the third wave of infections. The last time it had fewer in a day was over six weeks ago, on April 20, when there were just six new cases.

As usual, we use provincial data to break the cases down even further, to provide you a map and table of COVID activity in Nova Scotia's 14 community health networks. Sydney/Glace Bay ties with Halifax for the most new infections, at three, although one Central zone case doesn't yet have a community assigned, so it could well belong to Halifax.

Hospitalizations haven't changed from yesterday's report: there are 20 COVID patients in hospital, six of them in ICU. Vaccination numbers aren't reported on weekends. And there were 4,316 tests completed in Nova Scotian labs yesterday, which is right around the current daily average.

“Our new case numbers are headed in the right direction. I hope Nova Scotians are celebrating all we have accomplished together, safely – with outdoor visits with friends, enjoying the beautiful weather on a patio or supporting one of our incredible local retailers,” says premier Iain Rankin in the provincial report. “You followed restrictions, got tested and got your vaccine. Let’s keep up this great work and continue to show the nation how much Nova Scotians care about keeping our communities safe.”

Map of cases in community health networks

This infographic was created by The Coast using daily case data from Nova Scotia's official COVID-19 dashboard. Our goal is for this to be the best NS COVID map around, clearer and more informative than the province or any other media organization provides. To get there we do an analysis of the data to find each day's new and resolved case numbers in the 14 community health networks, information the province does not provide. For a different but still highly accessible approach to the latest COVID statistics, check out our case table.

New and active cases visualized

This interactive graph charts COVID activity in Nova Scotia's third wave, comparing daily new cases with that day’s active caseload. The dark line tracks the rise and fall of new infections reported by the province, which hit a Nova Scotian pandemic record high of 227 cases in a single day on May 7. The green area is the province's caseload, which peaked May 10 at 1,655 active cases. Click or however over any point on the graph and the detail for that moment will pop up. To focus on just new or active cases, you can click the legend at the top left of the graph to hide or reveal that data set.

Case table of the health networks

The Coast uses data logged from Nova Scotia's official COVID-19 dashboard in order to provide this tabulated breakdown. The province reports the number of active cases in each of Nova Scotia's 14 community health networks, but we do the math to be able to report the new and resolved case numbers. We also map the data to provide a different view of the case information.

Getting tested

At this point in the Nova Scotia's third wave, health officials consider widespread testing an important part of the fight against the disease. "The thing I think that folks are missing is that what we're recommending at the moment, is not just that people get tested when the numbers"—of new infections—"are high, but also get tested weekly,” rapid testing leader Lisa Barrett explained to The Coast. She says most people should “assume that you're in an exposure site if you live in certain areas in this province—or almost anywhere in the province at the moment, because there's a lot of community spread.” To that end, click here to find a rapid test now.

Recoveries and infections graphed

A person who tests positive for COVID-19 counts as a new case, the beginning of a problem for both the province and that person. The best ending to the problem is the patient recovers from the disease. This interactive chart compares how many problems started (the red area of new cases) to how many ended (the blue area's recoveries) each day in Nova Scotia's third wave, revealing growth trends along the way. Click or hover over any point on the graph and the detail for that day will pop up, to reveal exactly how quickly things change: May 7 had Nova Scotia's most-ever infections diagnosed in one day, 227 new cases, more than triple the 71 recoveries that day. Two weeks later, May 21, had a record recoveries, 197 in a day, more than double the 84 new cases. To focus on just new cases or recoveries, you can click the legend at the top left of the graph to hide or reveal that data set.

