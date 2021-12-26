COVID cases and news for Nova Scotia on Sunday, Dec 26

Going into the holidays, Nova Scotia is overwhelmed by COVID and its data-dissemination abilities are severely compromised. For the time being, the only infographic we can share with any confidence of accuracy is: Canada’s fourth wave

A holiday weekend 1,147 infections

The provincial COVID report for Sunday announces the astronomical number of 1,147 new cases. But that is reporting for yesterday's Christmas holiday and today, making the average about 575 infections per day—lower than the 611 cases announced Friday, which was down from the recent peak of 689 new cases on Thursday. Things might be moving in the right direction.

Over the holidays, Nova Scotia isn't reporting much information beyond new cases and their general locations. For the 569 cases from yesterday and the 578 for today, here's the location info copied and pasted straight from the province. "The breakdown from December 25 was: 395 cases in Central Zone, 98 cases in Eastern Zone, 44 cases in Northern Zone and 32 cases in Western Zone," the report says. "The breakdown today is: 431 cases in Central Zone, 56 cases in Eastern Zone, 52 cases in Northern Zone and 39 cases in Western Zone."

Uncharted territory

Today Nova Scotia issued what it's calling an abbreviated COVID-19 news release, covering both yesterday—the Christmas Day holiday—and today. There will be abbreviated reports Monday and Tuesday as well, before the data dashboard is updated on Wednesday, Dec 29. Because the dashboard is due back so soon, and because with thousands of people infected lately there are are probably hundreds of people recovering every day, we will not confuse things by redeploying our estimate of active cases. We'll bring back as many charts as possible on Wednesday.

Canadian cases in 2021

There was a point in July 2021, when the delta variant was causing an increase in COVID infections around the world, that Canada seemed safe from the fourth wave. By August, however, that point had passed, and case numbers around the country started to rise again. This graph charts the number of new infections every day in each province and territory, using the 7-day moving average to mitigate single-day anomalies (including a lack of weekend reporting in several jurisdictions including British Columbia and Nova Scotia). To focus on individual places, click the place names at the top of the chart to turn that data on or off.

