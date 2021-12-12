111 new cases

ACTIVE SINCE 3RD WAVEEND EMBEDS —> COVID cases and news for Nova Scotia on Sunday, Dec 12 Information including charts, new infections and our daily map of community COVID-19.

To go with yesterday's rare Saturday COVID report from the province, we round out the weekend with a rare Sunday report. And just like yesterday, that report is crap, reporting more than 100 new cases.

To be specific, Nova Scotia has 111 new infections today. "There are 63 cases in Central Zone, 42 cases in Eastern Zone, 5 cases in Northern Zone, and 1 case in Western Zone," the province says. As in recent days, the provincial data dashboard does not have the most up-to-date information because the province is reporting what it calls "lab results," or positive diagnoses as discovered at testing labs, before they have been catalogued in the public health Panorama tracking system. "This continues to better reflects the situation on the ground," the province says. (It's a Sunday, so we are particularly forgiving of the province's little typo—but did you notice it?)

Repeating yesterday's Coast precedent, in the absence of information about recoveries and active cases from the province, we are adding today's 111 new cases to the 430 active cases we calculated yesterday to arrive at a total of 541* active cases. The asterisk here is attempting to communicate the fact that some people probably have recovered from their COVID infections, even if the province hasn't mentioned them. We hope the numbers are updated, and the asterisk rendered obsolete, in Monday's stats from the province.

Comparing active cases in the third and fourth waves

In December, the town of Antigonish became ground zero for an inter-provincial COVID outbreak due to a weekend of superspreader events connected to the annual presentation of X-Rings at St. Francis Xavier University. But how bad is the outbreak, really? The following chart lets you compare Nova Scotia's active cases, dating from the third wave in April through the fourth wave and its infection Xplosion, using case data from provincial pandemic reports. The chart will be updated when provincial reporting allows.

New and active cases visualized

Nova Scotia's third wave of COVID grew in April, 2021, peaked in May (227 new cases in one day was the maximum) and subsided in June. On July 17, the province reached five active cases—its lowest level in more than eight months—and an election was called. So when it came time to reset The Coast's chart comparing daily new cases with that day’s active caseload, in order to better reflect disease levels after the third wave, we started from July 17. Two months later, on September 14, the province formally announced the arrival of the fourth wave of COVID. The dark purple line tracks the rise and fall of daily new infections reported by the province; the green area is the province's caseload. In mid-November, The Coast added a golden line to show the 7-day moving average of daily new cases, effectively a smoothed-out version of the purple line that puts the ups and downs into bigger context. Click or hover over any point on the graph and the detail for that moment will pop up. To focus on just some information, click the legend at the top left of the graph to hide or reveal that data set. Note: As of July 23, 2021, the province stopped updating case numbers on weekends. And you can click here for the version of this graph that includes the third wave and its May 10 crest of 1,655 active cases.

Vaccination in the population

How many Nova Scotians already have one dose of vaccine? How many are fully vaccinated with two doses? And how close are we to the herd immunity goal of 75 percent of the province fully vaxxed? These questions are answered in our chart of the vaccination rate in Nova Scotia since the province started reporting these numbers in January 2021, breaking out people who've had a single dose separate from those who've had the full complement of two doses. (Here's more information about the 75 percent target and what it will take to get there.) Note: The province doesn't update vaccination numbers on weekends.

Canadian cases in 2021

There was a point in July 2021, when the delta variant was causing an increase in COVID infections around the world, that Canada seemed safe from the fourth wave. By August, however, that point had passed, and case numbers around the country started to rise again. This graph charts the number of new infections every day in each province and territory, using the 7-day moving average to mitigate single-day anomalies (including a lack of weekend reporting in several jurisdictions including British Columbia and Nova Scotia). To focus on individual places, click the place names at the top of the chart to turn that data on or off.

Breakthrough infections in Nova Scotia

On Fridays, the province's daily COVID report includes statistics about COVID breakthroughs—infections, hospitalizations and deaths among people who are fully or partially vaccinated. The province reports its numbers as a cumulative total: all the breakthrough cases dating from March 15, 2021 to the latest update. The Coast does an analysis to break the information about new cases down by each weekly reporting period, in order to offer our readers the following unique view of the same information, so you can better understand the fluctuations in breakthrough infections as they happen. Note: Our bar chart only dates back to June because the province didn't start this reporting until summer 2021.

