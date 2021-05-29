News + Opinion
News + Opinion » COVID-19

COVID cases and news for Nova Scotia on Saturday, May 29 

Updates including briefings, infections and our daily map of community COVID-19.

By

Charting cases in the NS health networks

Our table uses data logged from Nova Scotia's official COVID-19 dashboard in order to provide this breakdown. The province reports the number of active cases in each of the 14 community health networks, but The Coast does the math to be able to report the new and resolved case numbers. We also map the data to provide a different view of the case information.

Our map of COVID by community health networks

This map was created by The Coast using daily case data from Nova Scotia's official COVID-19 dashboard. Our goal is for this to be the best NS COVID map around, clearer and more informative than the province or any other media organization provides. To get there we do an analysis of the data to find the new and resolved case numbers in the 14 community health networks, information the province does not provide. For a different but still highly accessible approach to the latest COVID statistics, check out our case table.

Graphing infections from start to finish

A person goes from not being infected to catching the virus and testing positive for COVID-19. That's a new case, the beginning of a problem for both the province and that person. In the best scenario, the patient then manages any symptoms, avoids infecting anyone else and eventually recovers from the disease without incident. Each recovery is the end of a problem. Having more recoveries than new cases is a wonderful thing, but it doesn't happen every day. This interactive infographic charts the ebb and flow of each from early in Nova Scotia's third wave—when new cases were much more abundant than recoveries—towards what we hope is the end, when everyone's recovered and there's no more COVID spread.

Click here for yesterday's COVID-19 news roundup, for May 28, 2021.

Support The Coast

At a time when the city needs local coverage more than ever, we’re asking for your help to support independent journalism. We are committed as always to providing free access to readers, particularly as we confront the impact of COVID-19 in Halifax and beyond.

Read more about the work we do here, or consider making a donation. Thank you for your support!

