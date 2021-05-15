COVID cases and news for Nova Scotia on Saturday, May 15 

86 new cases as the active caseload drops again

The province's Saturday COVID-19 report is announcing 86 new infections across Nova Scotia. The last time the number of new cases was below 100 was 15 days ago, Friday, April 30, when there were 67 cases.

One case is a worker at a long-term care centre in Beaver Bank, The Ivy Meadows. The province says staff and residents from the worker's unit are getting tested, and that most residents have had two doses of vaccine. There is no indication from the province if the infected staff had zero, one or two doses of vaccine.

The breakdown of the 86 new cases is 66 cases in Central zone, 11 Eastern, five Northern and four Western, the report says. At the same time there are 115 people recovered from their COVID infections since yesterday, so the active caseload goes down—for the third day in a row. There are currently 1,509 active cases.

“I’m pleased to see that our new case number is a double-digit figure for the first time in more than two weeks,” Nova Scotia premier Iain Rankin says via the report. “Thanks to the sacrifices of Nova Scotians, we’re seeing hopeful signs of a downward trend. However, we must stick with the restrictions and public health measures to stop the spread while we continue to vaccinate more and more Nova Scotians.”

Chief medical officer of health Robert Strang also sees reason for cautious optimism in the report. “Today’s new case number shows that things are heading in the right direction, and the hard work we’re doing is helping to slow the spread,” said Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia's chief medical officer of health. “We all must continue to follow the public health protocols to bring those numbers down and be in a position to start re-opening in June.”

