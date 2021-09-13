COVID cases and news for Nova Scotia on Monday, Sep 13

Is the fourth wave here?

Nova Scotia's third wave of COVID ended in July, when it was possible to have zero new infections in a day and the caseload got all the way down to five active cases. The Coast's chart of disease activity since then, lower down on this page, shows the caseload's basic trajectory as a slow, steady rise up to 78 active cases last Friday, September 10, followed by a leap up to the 125 active cases announced in today's COVID report from the province.

This is similar to the pattern that lead into the third wave, back in March and April. From a low of 15 active cases March 17, the caseload meandered up to 79 active cases on April 21, then jumped to 111 active cases April 22—which is when top doc Robert Strang and then-premier Iain Rankin announced a lockdown for Halifax. The third wave of infections that had already hit much of the country was officially in Nova Scotia.

Fast forward to now: Most of Canada's population has spent a month dealing with COVID's fourth wave (yes, we have a chart for that), so it's natural to wonder if Nova Scotia's finally getting it too. There's the jump in active cases, just like happened with the third wave. And in its report today the province says there are "signs of community spread among those in Central Zone aged 20 to 40 who are unvaccinated and participating in social activities." Then there's Strang himself.

“We knew we’d get cases in the fourth wave and, like elsewhere, it’s among people who are not vaccinated,” he says in the report, bringing the fourth wave into the discussion. But what exactly does Strang mean? Is he sounding the alarm that the fourth wave is actually in Nova Scotia? Or is he talking about a rise of "cases in the fourth wave" beyond our borders that we knew would spill over to NS?

We think it should be pretty clear when an alarm goes off, so we've asked the province to clarify the situation. But we're preparing to wait until tomorrow for the answer. Minutes after the province released its report today, with news of the steep jump in active cases, it announced a COVID briefing from Houstrang—now-premier Tim Houston and Strang—Tuesday, September 14 at 3pm.



Maybe Houstrang wants to reassure the province that we're going ahead with Phase 5 reopening on Wednesday, ending the mask mandate and allowing widespread socializing. Or we might find out that the reopening party has to be postponed because the fourth wave showed up uninvited.



73 new cases

Nova Scotia is reporting 73 new COVID cases today. This is the most in a report since there were 74 cases on May 23, back when the province was in lockdown to deal with the third wave of infections.

But unlike May 23, when the province was reporting COVID statistics every day, today the province is coming off its weekend break from reporting. Those 73 cases were diagnosed on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, for an average of just over 24 new infections per day.

Not that 24 infections in a day is nothing. Last weekend was the Labour Day long weekend, so the report that came out Tuesday covered four days, Friday through Monday, and it only had 29 total cases. The last time Nova Scotia had more than 24 cases in a single day was June 3, the day after Phase 1 of reopening started, when there were 25 cases.

The map and charts below have been updated with Nova Scotia's Monday case information. We will add more updates above to further analyze today's report.

Map of cases in community health networks

This infographic was created by The Coast using daily case data from Nova Scotia's official COVID-19 dashboard. Our goal is for this to be the best NS COVID map around, clearer and more informative than the province or any other media organization provides. To get there we do an analysis of the data to find each day's new and resolved case numbers in the 14 community health networks, information the province does not provide. For a different but still highly accessible approach to the latest COVID statistics, check out our case table. Note: On July 23, 2021, Nova Scotia announced that it will no longer update case numbers on weekends.

Case table of the health networks

The Coast uses data logged from Nova Scotia's official COVID-19 dashboard in order to provide this tabulated breakdown. The province reports the number of active cases in each of Nova Scotia's 14 community health networks, but we do the math to be able to report the new and resolved case numbers. We also map the data to provide a different view of the case information. Note: Effective July 23, 2021, the province no longer updates case numbers on weekends.

New and active cases visualized

Nova Scotia's third wave of COVID grew in April, 2021, peaked in May (227 new cases in one day was the maximum) and subsided in June. On July 17, the province reached five active cases—its lowest level in more than eight months—and an election was called. So when it came time to reset The Coast's chart comparing daily new cases with that day’s active caseload, in order to better reflect disease levels after the third wave, we started from July 17. The dark line tracks the rise and fall of new infections reported by the province; the green area is the province's caseload. Click or hover over any point on the graph and the detail for that moment will pop up. To focus on just new or active cases, click the legend at the top left of the graph to hide or reveal that data set. Note: As of July 23, 2021, the province stopped updating case numbers on weekends. And you can click here for the version of this graph that includes the third wave and its May 10 crest of 1,655 active cases.

Vaccination in the population

How many Nova Scotians already have one dose of vaccine? How many are fully vaccinated with two doses? And how close are we to the herd immunity goal of 75 percent of the province fully vaxxed? These questions are answered in our chart of the vaccination rate in Nova Scotia since the province started reporting these numbers in January 2021, breaking out people who've had a single dose separate from those who've had the full complement of two doses. (Here's more information about the 75 percent target and what it will take to get there.) Note: The province doesn't update vaccination numbers on weekends.

Canadian cases in 2021

There was a point in July 2021, when the delta variant was causing an increase in COVID infections around the world, that Canada seemed safe from the fourth wave. By August, however, that point had passed, and case numbers around the country started to rise again. This graph charts the number of new infections every day in each province and territory, using the 7-day moving average to mitigate single-day anomalies (including a lack of weekend reporting in several jurisdictions including British Columbia and Nova Scotia). To focus on individual places, click the place names at the top of the chart to turn that data on or off.

