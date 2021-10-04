COVID cases and news for Nova Scotia on Monday, Oct 4

86 new cases and other good news

It's the Monday the proof of vaccination policy starts and we move to a modified Phase 5 reopening, and Nova Scotia is reporting 86 new COVID cases. That's the most infections in a single report since there were 90 new cases on May 18, more than four months ago!

But unlike back in May, this report covers three days of disease diagnosis—all the cases found on Friday, Saturday and Sunday—because now Nova Scotia is so chill about COVID that it takes weekends off. Making those "86 cases on Monday" more like "three days in a row with an average of about 29 cases." And there wasn't a single day last week with a report under 29 cases.

Meanwhile, our neighbour New Brunswick spend the weekend announcing its new pandemic record for most new cases in one day with 140 on Saturday, followed that up with 93 more cases yesterday and had six deaths. (Nova Scotia's infection record is 227 new cases announced on May 7, in the heart of the third wave.)

Nova Scotia's new cases are concentrated in the Central health authority zone: The provincial report say there are 67 cases in Central, followed by 13 in Western, five for Northern and just one case in Eastern. Our map and table of COVID broken down by the province's 14 community health networks narrows the focus even further. The Halifax network has 45 new cases all on its own—the most in the Central zone and more than half of the province's 86 cases—followed by 12 in Dartmouth, seven in the Bedford/Sackville community network and one new case in Eastern Shore/Musquodoboit. West Hants is the other network in Central, and it doesn't have any new cases today. Outside of Central, the South Shore network in Western zone has the most cases with 10.

In more positive news on a day with 86 new cases, consider the COVID caseload. The active caseload never dropped last week in Nova Scotia, instead rising from 205 active cases on Monday to 240 on Friday. Today, however, with 94 people recovering from the disease, there's a drop to 231 active cases.

Hospitalizations are up today, to 16 people sick enough with COVID to be in the hospital, compared with just 11 hospitalizations on Friday. But even there, there's a silver lining, as the number of patients in intensive care is unchanged from Friday, at four ICU patients. Even with more people in hospital, we don't have any more severe cases.

Testing is strong. Nova Scotia labs processed 3,636 tests yesterday, the most since Friday, and around 1,000 tests more than last Monday's figure.

And vaccinations are remarkable. There were 3,543 jabs delivered on the weekend, which is actually the fewest reported on the last three Mondays, but the number isn't the remarkable part. With almost 2,000 people receiving their second dose over the weekend, Nova Scotia passes 75 percent fully vaccinated on its official public tally, without needing to count Strang's army.



Congratulations everybody, and keep it up! More than 80 percent of the population has at least one dose (check the vax rate graph below), so when all those second doses come through we'll be above 80 percent fully vaccinated. A great accomplishment for a province that spent months earlier this year with the lowest vax rate in the country.

School exposures over the weekend

The province says seven schools received COVID exposure notices the last three days. They are Park West School serving students from Primary through Grade 9; Halifax West, Prince Andrew (twice) and Citadel high schools; and the French-language schools Centre scolaire de la Rive-Sud and École Mer et Monde, both under the purview of the Conseil scolaire acadien provincial. The database of exposures has more details.

Eight of today's 85 new cases are in children in the 0-to-11-years-old age group, according to Coast analysis of Nova Scotia's disease data dashboard. This is the only demographic group that is currently ineligible to be vaccinated, as Health Canada hasn't yet approved a vaccine for people this young.

Map of cases in community health networks

This infographic was created by The Coast using daily case data from Nova Scotia's official COVID-19 dashboard. Our goal is for this to be the best NS COVID map around, clearer and more informative than the province or any other media organization provides. To get there we do an analysis of the data to find each day's new and resolved case numbers in the 14 community health networks, information the province does not provide. For a different but still highly accessible approach to the latest COVID statistics, check out our case table. Note: On July 23, 2021, Nova Scotia announced that it will no longer update case numbers on weekends.

jump back to the top

Case table of the health networks

The Coast uses data logged from Nova Scotia's official COVID-19 dashboard in order to provide this tabulated breakdown. The province reports the number of active cases in each of Nova Scotia's 14 community health networks, but we do the math to be able to report the new and resolved case numbers. We also map the data to provide a different view of the case information. Note: Effective July 23, 2021, the province no longer updates case numbers on weekends.

jump back to the top

New and active cases visualized

Nova Scotia's third wave of COVID grew in April, 2021, peaked in May (227 new cases in one day was the maximum) and subsided in June. On July 17, the province reached five active cases—its lowest level in more than eight months—and an election was called. So when it came time to reset The Coast's chart comparing daily new cases with that day’s active caseload, in order to better reflect disease levels after the third wave, we started from July 17. Two months later, on September 14, the province formally announced the arrival of the fourth wave of COVID. The dark line tracks the rise and fall of new infections reported by the province; the green area is the province's caseload. Click or hover over any point on the graph and the detail for that moment will pop up. To focus on just new or active cases, click the legend at the top left of the graph to hide or reveal that data set. Note: As of July 23, 2021, the province stopped updating case numbers on weekends. And you can click here for the version of this graph that includes the third wave and its May 10 crest of 1,655 active cases.

jump back to the top

Vaccination in the population

How many Nova Scotians already have one dose of vaccine? How many are fully vaccinated with two doses? And how close are we to the herd immunity goal of 75 percent of the province fully vaxxed? These questions are answered in our chart of the vaccination rate in Nova Scotia since the province started reporting these numbers in January 2021, breaking out people who've had a single dose separate from those who've had the full complement of two doses. (Here's more information about the 75 percent target and what it will take to get there.) Note: The province doesn't update vaccination numbers on weekends.

jump back to the top

Canadian cases in 2021

There was a point in July 2021, when the delta variant was causing an increase in COVID infections around the world, that Canada seemed safe from the fourth wave. By August, however, that point had passed, and case numbers around the country started to rise again. This graph charts the number of new infections every day in each province and territory, using the 7-day moving average to mitigate single-day anomalies (including a lack of weekend reporting in several jurisdictions including British Columbia and Nova Scotia). To focus on individual places, click the place names at the top of the chart to turn that data on or off.

jump back to the top

Breakthrough infections in Nova Scotia

On Fridays, the province's daily COVID report includes statistics about COVID breakthroughs—infections, hospitalizations and deaths among people who are fully or partially vaccinated. The province reports its numbers as a cumulative total: all the breakthrough cases dating from March 15, 2021 to the latest update. The Coast does an analysis to break the information about new cases down by each weekly reporting period, in order to offer our readers the following unique view of the same information, so you can better understand the fluctuations in breakthrough infections as they happen. Note: Our bar chart only dates back to June because the province didn't start this reporting until summer 2021.

jump back to the top

Click here for yesterday's COVID-19 news roundup, for October 3, 2021.