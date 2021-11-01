COVID cases and news for Nova Scotia on Monday, Nov 1

101 deaths

Monday, November 1, 2021



Reopening status

Phase 5 (more or less)



New cases

59



New recoveries

61



New deaths

1



Active cases

166



Total cases in Nova Scotia during pandemic

7,413



Total COVID deaths

101

This COVID Monday starts like last Monday in Nova Scotia—the worst way possible. The province is announcing another death from the disease, our 101st official COVID death. “My heartfelt condolences go out to the family and loved ones of the man who has passed,” says Nova Scotia's chief medical officer of health, Robert Strang, in the province's daily report . The deceased man lived somewhere in the Eastern health zone, and he was in his 70s.

“I want to offer my sympathies to the family, friends and loved ones grieving,” says premier Tim Houston in the Monday report. “COVID-19 is still in our province and continues to have devastating impacts on families. Please get vaccinated, stay home if you are sick and continue to follow public health measures.”

In less tragic, less important COVID news, the province is announcing 59 new infections today, which is the total for Friday, Saturday and Sunday, an average of nearly 20 new cases per day. This is down from both last Friday's report of 26 new cases, and last week's average of 21 cases per day. And down—even if it's only slightly—is preferable to the alternative.

The province says the 59 cases are spread across all four health zones, with 44 cases in Central zone, six in Northern, five in Eastern and four in Western. According to The Coast's map and table below, which analyze community health network data from the provincial COVID dashboard instead of sticking with the zone-level explanation from the written report, the Halifax community health network has 19 of the new cases. Also in Central zone, the Bedford/Sackville network has 16 infections, the second most of any network in Nova Scotia. In a distant third place, Northern zone's Amherst/Cumberland network and Sydney/Glace Bay in Eastern zone both have five infections.

There are also five cases in Central that haven't yet been assigned to a specific network because, for whatever reasons, the province doesn't know the patients' postal codes. If/when postal code data is entered in the Panorama public health tracking system, these patients will show up as new cases that day in their respective community health networks.

Paired with the 59 new infections, the province is reporting that 61 people with the disease recovered since the last report, so the number of active cases drops today. Currently the caseload is 166 active cases.

COVID testing continued its typical weekend pattern of falling from Friday to Sunday, but this fall went further than any in recent months. Yesterday there were 1,836 tests completed by labs in Nova Scotia, the fewest in a day since there were 1,702 reported on Tuesday, August 31.

Vaccinations, meanwhile, keep rumbling along. Almost 2,000 people received their second shot over the weekend—down from more than 2,500 second shots given out last weekend, but not nothing.

Map of cases in community health networks

Nearly two weeks ago the province started giving some people third doses, and we've got a question in to the province to clarify its math around how those doses are counted, because right now The Coast's vaccination-rate stats and the province's are slightly different. With that caveat in mind, our graph of Nova Scotia's vaccination rate (lower down this page) says 83.07 percent of the province's entire population has at least one dose of vaccine, and 78.38 percent of the province has two doses.

This infographic was created by The Coast using daily case data from Nova Scotia's official COVID-19 dashboard. Our goal is for this to be the best NS COVID map around, clearer and more informative than the province or any other media organization provides. To get there we do an analysis of the data to find each day's new and resolved case numbers in the 14 community health networks, information the province does not provide. For a different but still highly accessible approach to the latest COVID statistics, check out our case table. Note: On July 23, 2021, Nova Scotia announced that it will no longer update case numbers on weekends.

Case table of the health networks

The Coast uses data logged from Nova Scotia's official COVID-19 dashboard in order to provide this tabulated breakdown. The province reports the number of active cases in each of Nova Scotia's 14 community health networks, but we do the math to be able to report the new and resolved case numbers. We also map the data to provide a different view of the case information. Note: Effective July 23, 2021, the province no longer updates case numbers on weekends.

New and active cases visualized

Nova Scotia's third wave of COVID grew in April, 2021, peaked in May (227 new cases in one day was the maximum) and subsided in June. On July 17, the province reached five active cases—its lowest level in more than eight months—and an election was called. So when it came time to reset The Coast's chart comparing daily new cases with that day’s active caseload, in order to better reflect disease levels after the third wave, we started from July 17. Two months later, on September 14, the province formally announced the arrival of the fourth wave of COVID. The dark line tracks the rise and fall of new infections reported by the province; the green area is the province's caseload. Click or hover over any point on the graph and the detail for that moment will pop up. To focus on just new or active cases, click the legend at the top left of the graph to hide or reveal that data set. Note: As of July 23, 2021, the province stopped updating case numbers on weekends. And you can click here for the version of this graph that includes the third wave and its May 10 crest of 1,655 active cases.

Vaccination in the population

How many Nova Scotians already have one dose of vaccine? How many are fully vaccinated with two doses? And how close are we to the herd immunity goal of 75 percent of the province fully vaxxed? These questions are answered in our chart of the vaccination rate in Nova Scotia since the province started reporting these numbers in January 2021, breaking out people who've had a single dose separate from those who've had the full complement of two doses. (Here's more information about the 75 percent target and what it will take to get there.) Note: The province doesn't update vaccination numbers on weekends.

Canadian cases in 2021

There was a point in July 2021, when the delta variant was causing an increase in COVID infections around the world, that Canada seemed safe from the fourth wave. By August, however, that point had passed, and case numbers around the country started to rise again. This graph charts the number of new infections every day in each province and territory, using the 7-day moving average to mitigate single-day anomalies (including a lack of weekend reporting in several jurisdictions including British Columbia and Nova Scotia). To focus on individual places, click the place names at the top of the chart to turn that data on or off.

Breakthrough infections in Nova Scotia

On Fridays, the province's daily COVID report includes statistics about COVID breakthroughs—infections, hospitalizations and deaths among people who are fully or partially vaccinated. The province reports its numbers as a cumulative total: all the breakthrough cases dating from March 15, 2021 to the latest update. The Coast does an analysis to break the information about new cases down by each weekly reporting period, in order to offer our readers the following unique view of the same information, so you can better understand the fluctuations in breakthrough infections as they happen. Note: Our bar chart only dates back to June because the province didn't start this reporting until summer 2021.

