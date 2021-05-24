News + Opinion
News + Opinion » COVID-19

daily_covid_nova_scotia_news_header_3.png

COVID cases and news for Nova Scotia on Monday, May 24 

Updates including briefings, infections and our daily map of community COVID-19.

By

Will the virus take a holiday?

Happy Victoria Day holiday Monday to all those who have the day off, and for everyone else we hope things are quiet at work today. The provincial COVID-19 numbers aren't out yet, but we'd like to see the disease getting in the holiday spirit and trying to chill a bit. Stop killing people, stop spreading, just ease off on the whole "deadly pandemic" vibe for once. We've all earned that break.

Click here for yesterday's COVID-19 news roundup, for May 23, 2021.

