May 17, 2021 News + Opinion » COVID-19

COVID cases and news for Nova Scotia on Monday, May 17 

By

Have you checked the exposures site lately?

For months, Nova Scotia Health has been running a database of places where someone with COVID is known to have been. It's a useful and thorough list, with addresses and dates/times of when the potential exposure happened, and now that database is split into two categories. One is businesses like stores and restaurants, the other is just flights and transit routes across the province.

The latest warnings on the business side include a large building supplies store in Dartmouth Crossing (Saturday and Sunday), Costco and Walmart in Bayers Lake, drug stores in Dartmouth, Kentville and Membertou, and a laundromat in Sydney. In transit, Halifax Transit's #7 bus had a couple potential exposures Thursday morning, and Air Canada flights coming into Halifax from Toronto (Wednesday and Thursday), Montreal (Monday and Tuesday) carried at least one infected passenger.

If you haven't checked the website of exposure sites lately—or ever—now would be a good time to get up to date as Nova Scotia heads into its fourth week of lockdown.

Click here for yesterday's COVID-19 news roundup, for May 16, 2021.

