COVID cases and news for Nova Scotia on Monday, Dec 27

Going into the holidays, Nova Scotia is overwhelmed by COVID and its data-dissemination abilities are severely compromised. For the time being, the only infographic we can share with any confidence of accuracy is: Canada’s fourth wave

581 new cases

For the third day in a row, Nova Scotia has under 600 new cases—although today is getting close. The province is reporting 581 infections, up from the 578 announced yesterday. The cases break down as 420 infections in Central zone, 62 in Eastern, 57 in Western and 42 cases in Northern.

Also today, NS has another COVID hospital outbreak. "The Nova Scotia Health Authority is reporting an outbreak at a ward at the Halifax Infirmary site of the QEII Health Sciences Centre," says the Monday provincial pandemic report. "Currently there is a very low number of patients impacted (less than five), and all patients are being closely monitored and other infection prevention and control measures are being put in place."

As we said yesterday, over the holidays Nova Scotia isn't reporting a whole lot beyond new cases and their general locations. Today and tomorrow bring what the province calls an abbreviated COVID-19 news release, before the data dashboard is updated on Wednesday, Dec 29. Because the dashboard is due back so soon, and because with thousands of people infected lately there are are probably hundreds of people recovering every day, we will not confuse things by redeploying our estimate of active cases. We'll bring back as many charts as possible on Wednesday.

Canadian cases in 2021

There was a point in July 2021, when the delta variant was causing an increase in COVID infections around the world, that Canada seemed safe from the fourth wave. By August, however, that point had passed, and case numbers around the country started to rise again. This graph charts the number of new infections every day in each province and territory, using the 7-day moving average to mitigate single-day anomalies (including a lack of weekend reporting in several jurisdictions including British Columbia and Nova Scotia). To focus on individual places, click the place names at the top of the chart to turn that data on or off.

