COVID cases and news for Nova Scotia on Mon, May 10 

121 new infections
Tuesday, May 11, 2021
New cases
121
New recoveries
92
Active cases
1,654
Days in a row with cases
42
Total cases in Nova Scotia during pandemic
4,040
Halifax’s lockdown
18 days
Nova Scotia’s lockdown
13 days
The province is announcing 121 new COVID-19 infections today. "There are 94 cases in Central Zone, 16 in Eastern Zone, six in Western Zone and five in Northern Zone," says the daily disease update
. "There is community spread in Central Zone. The Eastern, Northern and Western Zones continue to be closely monitored for community spread."
After last week's backlog of tests that needed to be processed, there is still a backlog of information about test results waiting to be entered into the Panorama public health tracking system. "Nova Scotia Health has created a team that is immediately calling all positive cases to advise they are positive and determine whether they need supports," the province says. "Public health will continue to do detailed follow up on cases and contacts as soon as they are able."
Because of potential data delays, we're not sure how much to make of the fact today's 121 cases is the lowest new-case count in the last 10 days. But in addition to that relatively low number of infections, there is a high number of cases that have been resolved since yesterday's report—92 people getting over their COVID—so the number of active cases only rose by 29 to 1,654.
In other words, even though the number of active cases increased for the record 24th day in a row, it went up slowly. Another day or two like this, with the new cases falling and the resolved cases rising, and the active cases will actually drop
, which could mean we reached the peak of the third wave.
Border lockdown in effect
As announced last week
, today at 8am Nova Scotia's borders closed to any and all non-essential travel. Yes, that even includes our longtime COVID buds in Newfoundland and Labrador and PEI. For at least the next month only permanent NS residents and people with an essential reason to be here are allowed.
That used to include people who wanted to become permanent residents. When the tighter border rules were announced on Friday, they explicitly said
"Nova Scotia’s border will close to people intending to move here." But today the provincial government softened that line.
"We did not intend to create hardship for people and families who may find themselves in limbo without a place to live," premier Iain Rankin says in the press release announcing the changes
.
Now someone can apply for an exception
to get through the closed border if they have (quoting straight from the province):
• a purchase or sale agreement for a property purchase in 2021 showing that an offer has been accepted on or before April 21 and closing date is on or before May 20
• a minimum one-year lease signed on or before April 21 and beginning on or before May 20
• a letter of acceptance for new employment in Nova Scotia that cannot be done virtually or deferred; the letter must be dated on or before May 7
Hopefully they do NOT have the 'rona. But just in case, top doc Robert Strang is quoted in the press release saying, "People who move to Nova Scotia must still complete their 14-day quarantine."
Strankin briefing this afternoon
Premier Iain Rankin and chief medical officer of health Robert Strang are scheduled to give one of their standard webcast COVID briefings today at 3pm. You can watch live at novascotia.ca/stayinformed/webcast and/or @nsgov on Facebook, or catch it later at the Nova Scotia government's YouTube page.