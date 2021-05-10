COVID cases and news for Nova Scotia on Mon, May 10 Updates including briefings, infections and our daily map of community COVID-19.

Premier Iain Rankin and chief medical officer of health Robert Strang are scheduled to give one of their standard webcast COVID briefings today at 3pm. You can watch live at novascotia.ca/stayinformed/webcast and/or @nsgov on Facebook , or catch it later at the Nova Scotia government's YouTube page .

Tuesday, May 11, 2021 New cases 121 New recoveries 92 Active cases 1,654 Days in a row with cases 42 Total cases in Nova Scotia during pandemic 4,040 Halifax’s lockdown 18 days Nova Scotia’s lockdown 13 days

