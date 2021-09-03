COVID cases and news for Nova Scotia on Friday, Sep 3

5 cases as the emergency continues

Friday, September 3, 2021



Reopening status

Phase 4



New cases

5



New recoveries

10



New deaths

0



Active cases

55



Total cases in Nova Scotia during pandemic

6,047



Total COVID deaths

94

Today new premier Tim Houston becomes the third premier to extend Nova Scotia's extended COVID State of Emergency, which dates back to March 22, 2020 when then-premier Stephen McNeil first called it. With Houston's extension, the SOE stands for another two weeks—from noon, Sunday, September 5 until noon, Sunday, September 19—unless it is called off or lengthened again. Bet on another extension.

In other COVID news, the province is reporting five new cases and 10 patients recovering, to push the caseload down by five to 55 active cases. No C19 patients are in hospital.

"Two of the cases are in Central Zone. One is related to travel. One is under investigation," says Nova Scotia's Friday disease report. "Two cases are in Western Zone. One is related to travel. One is under investigation. One case is in Northern Zone and is a close contact of a previously reported case."

The Coast's map and table of the community health networks (below) reveal two of the new cases are in the Annapolis Valley network, and Bedford/Sackville, Dartmouth and Truro/Colchester each have one case. Although it didn't have any new cases today, Halifax is the health network with the most active cases at 25, while no other network has more than six.

Local labs processed 2,824 tests yesterday, a bit above the moving average of 2,724 tests per day. And clinics around the province injected 2,146 arms with vaccine on Thursday, a bit below the rolling average of about 2,270 vaccinations per day. With those jabs, Nova Scotia passes 78 percent of the population vaxxed with at least one dose (getting all the way to 78.04 percent), and 71.41 percent of the province is fully inoculated with two doses.

The Coast's Lyndsay Armstrong has a story today about premier Houston affirming the province has to reach the 75 percent fully vaccinated target before passing into the next stage of reopening. "“That 75 percent is the hurdle," Houston says. "If that’s not met, we don’t start Phase 5.”

In the last week, the fully vaccinated population increased by .14 percent per day—just half the rate from the week before, a sign that vaccinations are slowing down. At that rate, to close the 3.59 percent gap between the current 71.41 percent and the 75 percent target would take (3.59 percent to reach the target divided by .14 percent increase per day equals) 25 days. From today, 25 days takes us to Wednesday, September 29, two weeks after the September 15 hoped-for date announced by Houston for Phase 5.

Map of cases in community health networks

This infographic was created by The Coast using daily case data from Nova Scotia's official COVID-19 dashboard. Our goal is for this to be the best NS COVID map around, clearer and more informative than the province or any other media organization provides. To get there we do an analysis of the data to find each day's new and resolved case numbers in the 14 community health networks, information the province does not provide. For a different but still highly accessible approach to the latest COVID statistics, check out our case table. Note: On July 23, 2021, Nova Scotia announced that it will no longer update case numbers on weekends.

jump back to the top

Case table of the health networks

The Coast uses data logged from Nova Scotia's official COVID-19 dashboard in order to provide this tabulated breakdown. The province reports the number of active cases in each of Nova Scotia's 14 community health networks, but we do the math to be able to report the new and resolved case numbers. We also map the data to provide a different view of the case information. Note: Effective July 23, 2021, the province no longer updates case numbers on weekends.

jump back to the top

New and active cases visualized

Nova Scotia's third wave of COVID grew in April, 2021, peaked in May (227 new cases in one day was the maximum) and subsided in June. On July 17, the province reached five active cases—its lowest level in more than eight months—and an election was called. So when it came time to reset The Coast's chart comparing daily new cases with that day’s active caseload, in order to better reflect disease levels after the third wave, we started from July 17. The dark line tracks the rise and fall of new infections reported by the province; the green area is the province's caseload. Click or hover over any point on the graph and the detail for that moment will pop up. To focus on just new or active cases, click the legend at the top left of the graph to hide or reveal that data set. Note: As of July 23, 2021, the province stopped updating case numbers on weekends. And you can click here for the version of this graph that includes the third wave and its May 10 crest of 1,655 active cases.

jump back to the top

Vaccination in the population

How many Nova Scotians already have one dose of vaccine? How many are fully vaccinated with two doses? And how close are we to the herd immunity goal of 75 percent of the province fully vaxxed? These questions are answered in our chart of the vaccination rate in Nova Scotia since the province started reporting these numbers in January 2021, breaking out people who've had a single dose separate from those who've had the full complement of two doses. (Here's more information about the 75 percent target and what it will take to get there.) Note: The province doesn't update vaccination numbers on weekends.

jump back to the top

Canadian cases in 2021

There was a point in July 2021, when the delta variant was causing an increase in COVID infections around the world, that Canada seemed safe from the fourth wave. By August, however, that point had passed, and case numbers around the country started to rise again. This graph charts the number of new infections every day in each province and territory, using the 7-day moving average to mitigate single-day anomalies (including a lack of weekend reporting in several jurisdictions including British Columbia and Nova Scotia). To focus on individual places, click the place names at the top of the chart to turn that data on or off.

jump back to the top

Click here for yesterday's COVID-19 news roundup, for September 5, 2021.