COVID cases and news for Nova Scotia on Friday, Sep 10

10 or 11 new cases

Friday, September 10, 2021



Reopening status

Phase 4



New cases

11



New recoveries

6



New deaths

0



Active cases

78



Total cases in Nova Scotia during pandemic

6,117



Total COVID deaths

94

This discrepancy between 10 and 11 cases is not specifically addressed or explained by either the press release or the data dashboard, and the province's communications employees have spent the pandemic refusing to shed light on such matters. All we can do is repeat the ass-covering sentence that appears on every Nova Scotian COVID report: "Cumulative cases may change as data is updated in Panorama"—the tracking system used by public health professionals across Canada.

"Ten of the cases are in Central Zone. Two are close contacts of previously reported cases. Three are related to travel. Five are under investigation," says the province's press release report. "One case is in Eastern Zone and is related to travel." Our map and table of COVID in Nova Scotia's community health networks, which use data from the data dashboard, reveal just nine cases in Central, one in Eastern. We are hoping the missing case is one of the reported five under investigation as possible uncontrolled community spread, but there's no way to know.

There's just one COVID patient in hospital in Nova Scotia, and they are not in intensive care. The province says six people who had the disease recovered since yesterday, and whatever the number of new cases there are now 78 active cases in the province—the highest caseload of NS's post-third-wave period, according to our chart of new and active cases below.

Provincial labs processed 3,364 tests yesterday, below but close to the amount from the day before, and above the current daily average. Clinics across the province injected 3,846 vaccines yesterday; this is a slightly higher total than the day before, but slightly fewer of those shots went to people receiving a second dose.

Where the fully vaccinated population increased by .26 percent from Wednesday to Thursday, it went up .25 percent from Thursday to today. Nova Scotia currently has 72.24 percent of its population fully vaccinated, and as we pointed out yesterday, its rate of jabbing arms will have to increase rather than decrease if it's going to reach the Phase 5 reopening target of having 75 percent fully vaccinated by 8am this coming Wednesday, September 15.

Map of cases in community health networks

This infographic was created by The Coast using daily case data from Nova Scotia's official COVID-19 dashboard. Our goal is for this to be the best NS COVID map around, clearer and more informative than the province or any other media organization provides. To get there we do an analysis of the data to find each day's new and resolved case numbers in the 14 community health networks, information the province does not provide. For a different but still highly accessible approach to the latest COVID statistics, check out our case table. Note: On July 23, 2021, Nova Scotia announced that it will no longer update case numbers on weekends.

Case table of the health networks

The Coast uses data logged from Nova Scotia's official COVID-19 dashboard in order to provide this tabulated breakdown. The province reports the number of active cases in each of Nova Scotia's 14 community health networks, but we do the math to be able to report the new and resolved case numbers. We also map the data to provide a different view of the case information. Note: Effective July 23, 2021, the province no longer updates case numbers on weekends.

New and active cases visualized

Nova Scotia's third wave of COVID grew in April, 2021, peaked in May (227 new cases in one day was the maximum) and subsided in June. On July 17, the province reached five active cases—its lowest level in more than eight months—and an election was called. So when it came time to reset The Coast's chart comparing daily new cases with that day’s active caseload, in order to better reflect disease levels after the third wave, we started from July 17. The dark line tracks the rise and fall of new infections reported by the province; the green area is the province's caseload. Click or hover over any point on the graph and the detail for that moment will pop up. To focus on just new or active cases, click the legend at the top left of the graph to hide or reveal that data set. Note: As of July 23, 2021, the province stopped updating case numbers on weekends. And you can click here for the version of this graph that includes the third wave and its May 10 crest of 1,655 active cases.

Vaccination in the population

How many Nova Scotians already have one dose of vaccine? How many are fully vaccinated with two doses? And how close are we to the herd immunity goal of 75 percent of the province fully vaxxed? These questions are answered in our chart of the vaccination rate in Nova Scotia since the province started reporting these numbers in January 2021, breaking out people who've had a single dose separate from those who've had the full complement of two doses. (Here's more information about the 75 percent target and what it will take to get there.) Note: The province doesn't update vaccination numbers on weekends.

Canadian cases in 2021

There was a point in July 2021, when the delta variant was causing an increase in COVID infections around the world, that Canada seemed safe from the fourth wave. By August, however, that point had passed, and case numbers around the country started to rise again. This graph charts the number of new infections every day in each province and territory, using the 7-day moving average to mitigate single-day anomalies (including a lack of weekend reporting in several jurisdictions including British Columbia and Nova Scotia). To focus on individual places, click the place names at the top of the chart to turn that data on or off.

