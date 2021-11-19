COVID cases and news for Nova Scotia on Friday, Nov 19

Children cleared for Pfizer shot

In a major development in the COVID fight, today Health Canada approved the Pfizer vaccine for kids between the ages of 5 and 11. "This is great news. Soon, we will be able to protect more Nova Scotians against the virus," says NS health and wellness minister Michelle Thompson in a statement.

"We have been anticipating this announcement for weeks and have been working with our health system partners and our vaccine booking system on a plan. We are now waiting on information from our federal partners regarding vaccine delivery to finalize our planning," Thomson adds. "We look forward to sharing more information with families next week."

Canada passes 75% fully vaccinated

The federal government usually reports the latest vax stats on Friday, and in today's data the Canada-wide figure is 75.04 percent fully vaccinated. Remember back a few short weeks ago, when Nova Scotia was struggling to hit the 75 percent target? And now the whole country is there, on average. It's amazing progress (on average). Our animated chart that tracks national vaccination rates shows which places are above 75 and which are still below.

Another death connected to Robert Smith's gathering

Pastor Robert Smith of the Gospel Light Baptist Church already had three COVID deaths on his conscience due to an illegal superspreader event he organized. With today's disease report from the province, he has a fourth death to consider.

"A woman in her 90s with underlying medical conditions in Northern Zone has died as a result of complications related to COVID-19," says the province. "She was a resident of the East Cumberland Lodge long-term care home in Pugwash." Also today, another Lodge resident tested COVID-positive. So the Gospel Light gathering took COVID to the Lodge, and now a total of 32 residents and 10 staff have caught the disease, leading to three of those residents dying.

“This is a very sad day and I send my sympathies to the family and loved ones of the woman who has passed, as well as everyone at East Cumberland Lodge,” premier Tim Houston says in the province's report. “I ask all Nova Scotians to do everything you can to help keep COVID-19 out of our long-term care facilities and our communities. This means getting fully vaccinated, staying home if you are sick and following public health measures.”

Nova Scotia passes 8,000 infections during the pandemic

Friday, November 19, 2021



Reopening status

Phase 5 (with tweaks)



New cases

27



New recoveries

40



New deaths

1



Active cases

223



Total cases in Nova Scotia during pandemic

8,013



Total COVID deaths

106

The province is reporting 27 new COVID cases Friday , pushing Nova Scotia's total number of infections during the pandemic to 8,013. Another thousand-case milestone, which we hoped never to reach, has been reached.

The 27 new cases is up from 22 reported yesterday, but with 40 people recovering in today's report the active caseload drops to 223 active cases. That's welcome downward momentum after the caseload didn't change at all yesterday. Another welcome change after no movement yesterday comes in hospitalizations: 17 people were in hospital yesterday with COVID, and now there are only 15 patients in hospital. Unfortunately, as reported every day since Monday, out of those hospitalized patients, seven are sick enough to be in intensive care.

According to Nova Scotia's written report, the new cases are spread across the four provincial health zones as follows: 13 cases in Central zone, seven in Western Zone, six Northern Zone and one Eastern. ("There is also evidence of limited community spread in Halifax and northern Nova Scotia," the report warns.)

According to Coast analysis of Nova Scotia's data dashboard, out of the 14 provincial community health networks, the Halifax network has the most new cases at six, followed by Bedford/Sackville and Amherst/Cumberland with five cases apiece, then the Annapolis Valley network at four cases. As you could figure out from our map and table that visualize the case information in the networks, today is yet another one of those days where the province's written report numbers and its data dashboard numbers don't completely agree with each other. The province doesn't explain any discrepancies beyond its standard caveat that information can change as individual COVID cases get updated.

In other issues with provincial information, when we updated the chart of breakthrough infections with the new data the province typically reports on Friday, we noticed a glitch with the dates. A week ago, in the Nov 12 provincial COVID report, the section about breakthrough cases said the numbers covered the dates from Nov 4 to Nov 9. Then today's report says it covers the dates from Nov 11 to Nov 18. In between those two date ranges, poor Nov 10 is missing.

We suspect this is a simple typo, and either today's report or last week's includes Nov 10. After the weekend break, when the province's COVID media team is back on the job Monday, we should be able to find out for sure.

Map of cases in community health networks

This infographic was created by The Coast using daily case data from Nova Scotia's official COVID-19 dashboard.

Case table of the health networks

The Coast uses data logged from Nova Scotia's official COVID-19 dashboard in order to provide this tabulated breakdown.

New and active cases visualized

Nova Scotia's third wave of COVID grew in April, 2021, peaked in May (227 new cases in one day was the maximum) and subsided in June. On July 17, the province reached five active cases—its lowest level in more than eight months—and an election was called. So when it came time to reset The Coast's chart comparing daily new cases with that day's active caseload, in order to better reflect disease levels after the third wave, we started from July 17. Two months later, on September 14, the province formally announced the arrival of the fourth wave of COVID.

Vaccination in the population

How many Nova Scotians already have one dose of vaccine? How many are fully vaccinated with two doses? And how close are we to the herd immunity goal of 75 percent of the province fully vaxxed?

Canadian cases in 2021

There was a point in July 2021, when the delta variant was causing an increase in COVID infections around the world, that Canada seemed safe from the fourth wave. By August, however, that point had passed, and case numbers around the country started to rise again.

Breakthrough infections in Nova Scotia

On Fridays, the province's daily COVID report includes statistics about COVID breakthroughs—infections, hospitalizations and deaths among people who are fully or partially vaccinated.

Click here for yesterday's COVID-19 news roundup, for November 18, 2021.