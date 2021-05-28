News + Opinion
News + Opinion » COVID-19

COVID cases and news for Nova Scotia on Friday, May 28 

Updates including briefings, infections and our daily map of community COVID-19.

Strankin speaks at 3pm

Sure enough, after the province announced on Tuesday that there'd be a COVID-19 briefing on Friday at 2pm, now that Friday is here the briefing moved to 3pm.

Premier Iain Rankin and chief medical officer of health Robert Strang are supposed to be giving some sort of details about Nova Scotia's reopening plan at the briefing (that's what Rankin said at Tuesday's briefing). This comes on the heels of Prince Edward Island announcing its reopening plan yesterday, with a cautious-but-determined approach that Nova Scotia will probably emulate.

The Coast will be covering the briefing, reporting on it live here and on Twitter. Follow along with us while you watch the Strankin live at novascotia.ca/stayinformed/webcast and/or @nsgov on Facebook. Or catch the briefing later at the Nova Scotia government's YouTube page.

Click here for yesterday's COVID-19 news roundup, for May 27, 2021.

