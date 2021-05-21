COVID cases and news for Nova Scotia on Friday, May 21 

Strankin is giving a regular COVID-19 briefing today, scheduled to start of 2pm. You can watch live at novascotia.ca/stayinformed/webcast and/or @nsgov on Facebook, or catch it later at the Nova Scotia government's YouTube page.
With this Friday briefing, premier Iain Rankin and chief medical officer of health Robert Strang seem to be settling into a Monday/Wednesday/Friday schedule. Not that the province will admit it. However, the announcement about today's briefing mentions that there won't be a briefing Monday because it's the Victoria Day holiday, implying somebody's got a Monday/Wednesday/Friday routine in mind.
Click here for yesterday's COVID-19 news roundup, for May 20, 2021.
At a time when the city needs local coverage more than ever, we’re asking for your help to support independent journalism. We are committed as always to providing free access to readers, particularly as we confront the impact of COVID-19 in Halifax and beyond.
Read more about the work we do here, or consider making a donation. Thank you for your support!
Our Thursday email gets you caught up with The Coast. Sign up and go deep on Halifax.