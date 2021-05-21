News + Opinion
News + Opinion » COVID-19

COVID cases and news for Nova Scotia on Friday, May 21 

Updates including briefings, infections and our daily map of community COVID-19.

By

Briefing today at 2pm

Strankin is giving a regular COVID-19 briefing today, scheduled to start of 2pm. You can watch live at novascotia.ca/stayinformed/webcast and/or @nsgov on Facebook, or catch it later at the Nova Scotia government's YouTube page.

With this Friday briefing, premier Iain Rankin and chief medical officer of health Robert Strang seem to be settling into a Monday/Wednesday/Friday schedule. Not that the province will admit it. However, the announcement about today's briefing mentions that there won't be a briefing Monday because it's the Victoria Day holiday, implying somebody's got a Monday/Wednesday/Friday routine in mind.

Click here for yesterday's COVID-19 news roundup, for May 20, 2021.

