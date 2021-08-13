COVID cases and news for Nova Scotia on Friday, Aug 13

2 new cases—1 of them under investigation

Nova Scotia is reporting two new COVID-19 cases today. This is a big improvement from the seven infections announced yesterday, but with no new recoveries the active caseload goes up again—for the fourth day in a row—to reach 26 active cases today.

"One case is in Northern Zone and is related to travel," says the provincial report for Friday, the last daily report until Monday. "One case is in Eastern Zone and is under investigation." That case under investigation as a potential example of community spread is particularly unwelcome, coming after 10 days of cases that were tied only to travel or previous cases.



According to our map and table analyzing provincial case data in the community health networks, one of the cases is in the Truro/Colchester network, the other's in Sydney/Glace Bay.

Vaccination data is not available today. Testing data is, however: There were 2,517 tests completed in Nova Scotia labs yesterday, lower than the the current daily average of about 2,750 tests but not the lowest day this week. And one person is in hospital due to COVID, sick enough that they are in intensive care. The province has had one hospitalization/one ICU patient every day since July 30.

Map of cases in community health networks

This infographic was created by The Coast using daily case data from Nova Scotia's official COVID-19 dashboard. Our goal is for this to be the best NS COVID map around, clearer and more informative than the province or any other media organization provides. To get there we do an analysis of the data to find each day's new and resolved case numbers in the 14 community health networks, information the province does not provide. For a different but still highly accessible approach to the latest COVID statistics, check out our case table. Note: On July 23, 2021, Nova Scotia announced that it will no longer update case numbers on weekends.

Case table of the health networks

The Coast uses data logged from Nova Scotia's official COVID-19 dashboard in order to provide this tabulated breakdown. The province reports the number of active cases in each of Nova Scotia's 14 community health networks, but we do the math to be able to report the new and resolved case numbers. We also map the data to provide a different view of the case information. Note: Effective July 23, 2021, the province no longer updates case numbers on weekends.

New and active cases visualized

Nova Scotia's third wave of COVID grew in April, 2021, peaked in May (227 new cases in one day was the maximum) and subsided in June. On July 17, the province reached five active cases—its lowest level in more than eight months—and an election was called. So when it came time to reset The Coast's chart comparing daily new cases with that day’s active caseload, in order to better reflect disease levels after the third wave, we started from July 17. The dark line tracks the rise and fall of new infections reported by the province; the green area is the province's caseload. Click or hover over any point on the graph and the detail for that moment will pop up. To focus on just new or active cases, click the legend at the top left of the graph to hide or reveal that data set. Note: As of July 23, 2021, the province stopped updating case numbers on weekends. And you can click here for the version of this graph that includes the third wave and its May 10 crest of 1,655 active cases.

Vaccination in the population

How many Nova Scotians already have one dose of vaccine? How many are fully vaccinated with two doses? And how close are we to the herd immunity goal of 75 percent of the province fully vaxxed? These questions are answered in our chart of the vaccination rate in Nova Scotia since the province started reporting these numbers in January 2021, breaking out people who've had a single dose separate from those who've had the full complement of two doses. (Here's more information about the 75 percent target and what it will take to get there.) Note: The province doesn't update vaccination numbers on weekends.

