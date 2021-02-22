COVID-19 news for the week starting February 22 

Click for mobile-friendlier version of graph.

Tuesday, February 23

No word on a briefing

The premier and the top doc have been giving their webcast COVID-19 briefings on Tuesdays and Fridays lately, with few exceptions. And usually the province sends out an email the day before, confirming the briefing is on. But there was no confirmation email Monday.

However, we did receive an email saying incoming premier/new Liberal Party leader Iain Rankin gets officially sworn in today at 10am by lieutenant governor Arthur J. LeBlanc. So we understand the province has other things on its plate besides the latest C19 chat.

Still, whether the briefing is happening today after the swearing-in ceremony, or is postponed until Wednesday or is cancelled outright is a mystery at this point. When we find out anything for sure, we'll let you know.

Monday, February 22

Vaccine roll-out rolls on



Certain Nova Scotians—mostly healthcare workers and long-term care facility staff and residents—started getting vaccinated December 16. On Friday, February 19, the province announced that 10 "community-based clinics" will be opening soon around Nova Scotia, as the vaccination program expands to inoculate the general public, beginning with anybody age 80 or older.

Four community clinics are slated to open Monday, March 8, and the provincial vaccine web page says the sites are already selected: IWK Health Centre, Halifax; Canada Games Complex, Sydney; NSCC Truro Campus, Truro; and New Minas Baptist Church, New Minas. The next three are supposed to open a week later, on March 15, in Antigonish, Yarmouth and Halifax, then three more are planned for opening March 22, in Amherst, Bridgewater and Halifax. (No specific locations available at this time.)

"I am pleased to see more progress in our vaccine roll-out," said outgoing premier Stephen McNeil in a press release on Friday. "It is important for our most vulnerable and those most at risk to be vaccinated as quickly as possible."

Important enough that one of the clinics planned for March 8 actually opened today; the IWK clinic is testing the community vaccination concept. "The success of our health-care and long-term care clinics, and what we learn from the prototype clinic at the IWK, will prepare us to roll-out COVID-19 vaccine to more Nova Scotians," provincial chief medical officer of health Robert Strang said Friday. "I ask Nova Scotians for their patience as those who are at greatest risk receive their vaccine first. We will all have our chance to be immunized."

The province's press relations department, Communications Nova Scotia, released some photos from the IWK community clinic. We've put them together here as a slide show, to reassure you that getting the C19 vaccine is similar to getting any other needle.

This week there's also supposed to be a vaccination clinic at Millbrook First Nation, which will be the first of the clinics the province is planning for 13 Mi'kmaw communities.



"The Mi'kmaq are uniquely exposed to the risks of COVID-19 and given the risks to older individuals in particular, it is especially important that we protect Elders who maintain our history, oral traditions and language," said Millbrook chief Bob Gloade in the Friday release. "We are encouraging individuals to become immunized to protect the health and wellness of our Elders and our communities." Details of the Millbrook clinic haven't been announced yet.

Starting the week nice and slow

click to enlarge Map of COVID-19 cases reported in Nova Scotia as of February 22, 2021. Legend here.

The Coast

One new case, one patient recovered, everything holding steady at 19 active cases—including Nova Scotia's only COVID-19 hospitalization, a patient in intensive care. If it's gotta be Monday in a pandemic, this isn't a horrible way to go.

The fresh infection is even nice and straightforward. "The case is in Central Zone and is a close contact of a previously reported case," says the province's C19 update to media. No talk of needing to do more investigation in hopes of finding a source for the disease besides community transmission. No reason to fear today, beyond the obvious of it being Monday in a pandemic.

NEWS UPDATES ARCHIVES

February 15 week. February 8 week. February 1 week. January 25 week. January 18 week. January 11 week. January 4, 2021 week. December 28 week. December 21 week. December 14 week. December 7 week. November 30 week. November 23 week. November 16 week. November 9 week. November 2 week. October 26 week. October 19 week. October 12 week. October 5 week. September 28 week. September 21 week. September 14 week. September 7 week. August 31 week. August 24 week. August 17 week. August 10 week. August 3 week. July 27 week. July 20 week. July 13 week. July 6 week. June 29 week. June 22 week. June 15 week. June 8 week. June 1 week. May 25 week. May 18 week. May 11 week. May 4 week. April 27 week. April 20 week. April 13 week.