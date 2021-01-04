News + Opinion
January 04, 2021 News + Opinion » City

COVID-19 news for the January 4 week 

Quick looks at cases and more, in Halifax and Nova Scotia.

Click for mobile-friendlier version of graph.

Editor's note: In its 28 years The Coast has never been a just-the-facts news service, but for these strange times here are quick-hit updates.

Monday, January 4

 Back to the Mondays 

The holiday are done. The year is new. It's the first Monday of 2021, and you've got this.

In COVID-19 developments, bars and restaurants in Halifax can reopen today, on the same hours as restos in the rest of Nova Scotia. However, there's no word from the province yet on when today's case report is due, or if there's going to be a C19 briefing this week for premier Stephen McNeil and chief medical officer of health Robert Strang. We shall all wait and see.

NEWS UPDATES ARCHIVES

