COVID-19 news for the January 25 week 

Monday, January 25

Are we past the second wave?



click to enlarge Map of COVID-19 cases reported in Nova Scotia as of January 25, 2021. Legend here.

For the fourth time in 2021, the province is reporting no new COVID-19 cases. Before January, the last case-free day was Thursday, November 12—right before the second wave hit Nova Scotia in earnest.

Along with zero cases, four patients have recovered, leaving the province with a total of 15 active cases. The caseload hasn't been this low since Monday, November 2, when unpredictable community spread of the disease was just starting to be a thing, after a long stretch of Nova Scotia keeping C19 contained through travel restrictions and the mandatory two-week quarantine.

The diminishing levels of new and active cases add up to two, slightly contradictory, things for us.

The first is that Nova Scotia might just have beaten back the second wave. This was the plan when premier Stephen McNeil and Nova Scotia's chief medical officer of health Robert Strang announced a batch of strict lockdowns in late November. But who'd imagine the plan would work when most of the rest of the world couldn't get the second wave under control? "We're doing this much sooner than other provinces," Strang said at the time. "We're putting tight restrictions on now. Doing it now gives us the best opportunity to be able to lift the restrictions as early as possible."

The second thing the low numbers tell us, is that low numbers don't guarantee anything for the future. Today it feels like we're on the other side of the second wave, on a fast downward trajectory to zero cases. In early November, however, case numbers were at this same point, then rose into a real second wave. As Strang would say, we must not get complacent.

Oh wait, he does say it in today's C19 report: "I worry that people will see no new cases and think they no longer need to follow the public health measures. Let's work to keep our numbers low by remaining vigilant—wear a mask, limit social contacts, practise social distancing, adhere to the gathering limit, stay home if you feel unwell and wash your hands."



The current restrictions haven't been lifted yet; for the most part they've been extended through February 7, at least. By then we'll know if the second wave is actually behind us.



