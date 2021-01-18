COVID-19 news for the January 18 week 

Click for mobile-friendlier version of graph.

Monday, January 18

Starting with zero

Zero cases—what a fantastic way to start the week!

The province's daily COVID-19 report has some more good news, too. Just like the last time we had no new infections—eight days ago on January 10—we actually lost a previously reported case, because the patient who was diagnosed here lives someplace else in the country, so technically goes on that place's C19 count.

"One of the cases reported on Sunday, Jan. 17 in Eastern Zone was tested in Nova Scotia, but is a resident of another province or territory and is therefore being removed from our cumulative provincial data," is how the province's case report explains this quirk of Canadian public health. "The person has been self-isolating as required."

"This is the second day since the new year that we are reporting no new cases of COVID-19," says top doc Robert Strang in the report. "I am pleased to see this, but it is not a sign that the virus is no longer in our province. We must continue to follow all the public health measures as we work to reduce the spread of COVID-19."

Get ready to get briefed

Have you missed premier Stephen McNeil and Nova Scotia chief medical officer of health Robert Strang since their last webcast COVID-19 briefing on Friday? Us too. Luckily The Steve & Strang Show has a new episode dropping tomorrow.

The fun starts Tuesday at 3pm. You can watch live at novascotia.ca/stayinformed/webcast, or catch it later at the Nova Scotia government's YouTube page. Watch for the latest vaccination numbers, and a lot of questions from journalists about whether the province is getting shots into arms fast enough.

