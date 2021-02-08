News + Opinion
February 08, 2021 News + Opinion » City

COVID-19 news for the February 8 week 

Quick looks at cases and more, in Halifax and Nova Scotia.

Editor's note: In its 28 years The Coast has never been a just-the-facts news service, but for these strange times here are quick-hit updates.

Monday, February 8

 New week, new case

click to enlarge Map of COVID-19 cases reported in Nova Scotia as of February 8, 2021. Legend here. - THE COAST
  • Map of COVID-19 cases reported in Nova Scotia as of February 8, 2021. Legend here.
  • The Coast

Except for today's snowstorm that brought the province to a halt, this week begins as the last one ended: One new travel-related case in the Nova Scotia Health Authority's Central zone.

In terms of active coronavirus, one person who had COVID-19 yesterday has recovered. That leaves Nova Scotia's current tally at eight patients with a known C19 case, including one who is in the hospital—sick enough that they're in ICU. 

February 1 week. January 25 week. January 18 week. January 11 week. January 4, 2021 week. December 28 week. December 21 week. December 14 week. December 7 week. November 30 week. November 23 week. November 16 week. November 9 week. November 2 week. October 26 week. October 19 week. October 12 week. October 5 week. September 28 week. September 21 week. September 14 week. September 7 week. August 31 week. August 24 week. August 17 week. August 10 week. August 3 week. July 27 week. July 20 week. July 13 week. July 6 week. June 29 week. June 22 week. June 15 week. June 8 week. June 1 week. May 25 week. May 18 week. May 11 week. May 4 week. April 27 week. April 20 week. April 13 week.

