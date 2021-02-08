COVID-19 news for the February 8 week 

Click for mobile-friendlier version of graph.
Editor's note: In its 28 years The Coast has never been a just-the-facts news service, but for these strange times here are quick-hit updates.
Except for today's snowstorm that brought the province to a halt, this week begins as the last one ended: One new travel-related case in the Nova Scotia Health Authority's Central zone.
In terms of active coronavirus, one person who had COVID-19 yesterday has recovered. That leaves Nova Scotia's current tally at eight patients with a known C19 case, including one who is in the hospital—sick enough that they're in ICU.
Starting February 8, up to 100 people can be inside a venue.
By VICTORIA WALTON, Feb 8/21
Updates by TEAM COAST, Feb 8/21
Updates by TEAM COAST, Feb 1/21
Global delays are making the province's decision to hold on to second doses worthwhile.
By VICTORIA WALTON, Jan 27/21
Updates by TEAM COAST, Jan 25/21
The UK variant and the South African variant have now been detected in Nova Scotia, and a university student tested positive after isolating for 14 days.
By VICTORIA WALTON, Jan 22/21
Tips for retail or restaurant employees on applying for the Canada Recovery Benefit.
By VICTORIA WALTON, Jan 21/21
Healthcare workers in prisons are included, but incarcerated Nova Scotians, aren't.
By VICTORIA WALTON, Jan 20/21
Updates by TEAM COAST, Jan 18/21
Three Halifax brothers started the rolling papers company in 2020, combining passion with business.
By VICTORIA WALTON, Jan 28/21
“We’re flying blind,” says Cathy Hope of Lady Luck Boutique.
By VICTORIA WALTON, Jan 26/21
Tia Upshaw is on the verge of opening her fourth business, and she’s encouraging others in her community to follow their dreams, too.
By VICTORIA WALTON, Jan 22/21