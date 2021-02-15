News + Opinion
February 15, 2021 News + Opinion » City

COVID-19 news for the February 15 week 

Quick looks at cases and more, in Halifax and Nova Scotia.

Updates by

Click for mobile-friendlier version of graph.

Editor's note: In its 28 years The Coast has never been a just-the-facts news service, but for these strange times here are quick-hit updates.

Monday, February 15

 Have a happy holiday, if you get one

click to enlarge Map of COVID-19 cases reported in Nova Scotia as of February 15, 2021. Legend here. - THE COAST
  • Map of COVID-19 cases reported in Nova Scotia as of February 15, 2021. Legend here.
  • The Coast

It's Nova Scotia Heritage Day, this year honouring Edward Francis Arab. Everybody gets a day off today—except for people who work for the federal government (Canada Post, the military), or businesses regulated by the federal government (banks don't have to close), or institutions that can't ever totally shut down (hospitals, especially the intensive care unit that continues to treat that one hospitalized COVID-19 patient), or a host of retail businesses the province lists that are allowed to open "like gas stations, restaurants, convenience stores, and drug stores."

In other words, if you get a holiday today, enjoy it. Because lots of people can't.

For what it's worth, C19 isn't taking a holiday, as Nova Scotia is reporting one new infection. "The case is in Central Zone and is related to a previously reported case," says the province's update to media. "The person is self-isolating, as required."

Despite the holiday and the fact recently elected Nova Scotia Liberal Party leader Iain Rankin is supposed to be taking over, outgoing premier Stephen McNeil is apparently also working. He added some words of encouragement to the update, appropriately themed to the moment: "As we celebrate Heritage Day today, let's draw strength for the rest of the pandemic from the many Nova Scotians who weathered hardships and took bold steps to advance our people and our province."

NEWS UPDATES ARCHIVES

