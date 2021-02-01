News + Opinion
February 01, 2021 News + Opinion » City

COVID-19 news for the February 1 week 

Quick looks at cases and more, in Halifax and Nova Scotia.

Click for mobile-friendlier version of graph.

Editor's note: In its 28 years The Coast has never been a just-the-facts news service, but for these strange times here are quick-hit updates.

Monday, February 1

 One on the first

click to enlarge Map of COVID-19 cases reported in Nova Scotia as of February 1, 2021. Legend here. - THE COAST
  • Map of COVID-19 cases reported in Nova Scotia as of February 1, 2021. Legend here.
  • The Coast

"We are seeing very few, if any, new cases each day, which is encouraging news," says Nova Scotia's chief medical officer of health, Robert Strang, in the Monday COVID-19 update. He's right. It's encouraging to get a day like today to start the week and the month—one new case, in the Western health authority zone, a close contact of another case.

Strang's partner in being the official face of Nova Scotia's C19 response is also right when he says low numbers don't mean a low threat. ""The virus is always looking for an opportunity to spread," says premier Stephen McNeil, "which means we must continue following all of the public health protocols to protect each other."

A patient has recovered to go with the new case, for a current total of 10 active cases in NS. And just like the last couple of days, the province's report says two of those 10 patients are sick enough to be in the hospital, one so sick they're in the ICU.

NEWS UPDATES ARCHIVES

January 25 week. January 18 week. January 11 week. January 4, 2021 week. December 28 week. December 21 week. December 14 week. December 7 week. November 30 week. November 23 week. November 16 week. November 9 week. November 2 week. October 26 week. October 19 week. October 12 week. October 5 week. September 28 week. September 21 week. September 14 week. September 7 week. August 31 week. August 24 week. August 17 week. August 10 week. August 3 week. July 27 week. July 20 week. July 13 week. July 6 week. June 29 week. June 22 week. June 15 week. June 8 week. June 1 week. May 25 week. May 18 week. May 11 week. May 4 week. April 27 week. April 20 week. April 13 week.

