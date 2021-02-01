COVID-19 news for the February 1 week 

Click for mobile-friendlier version of graph.

Monday, February 1

One on the first

"We are seeing very few, if any, new cases each day, which is encouraging news," says Nova Scotia's chief medical officer of health, Robert Strang, in the Monday COVID-19 update. He's right. It's encouraging to get a day like today to start the week and the month—one new case, in the Western health authority zone, a close contact of another case.

Strang's partner in being the official face of Nova Scotia's C19 response is also right when he says low numbers don't mean a low threat. ""The virus is always looking for an opportunity to spread," says premier Stephen McNeil, "which means we must continue following all of the public health protocols to protect each other."

A patient has recovered to go with the new case, for a current total of 10 active cases in NS. And just like the last couple of days, the province's report says two of those 10 patients are sick enough to be in the hospital, one so sick they're in the ICU.

