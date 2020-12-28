COVID-19 news for the December 28 week 

Click for mobile-friendlier version of graph.

Editor's note: In its 28 years The Coast has never been a just-the-facts news service, but for these strange times here are quick-hit updates.

Monday, December 28

Back from the holiday

Hi everyone. Team Coast is getting back in the swing of the pandemic after the holiday break—both the days off and the province's break from reporting COVID-19 cases on December 25, 26 and 27. Please bear with us as we dust off the equipment at the information factory and power up the machinery. The production lines will be running smoothly soon. We hope you got a holiday, and that it was enjoyable.

