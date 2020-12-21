COVID-19 news for the December 21 week 

Click for mobile-friendlier version of graph.

Editor's note: In its 28 years The Coast has never been a just-the-facts news service, but for these strange times here are quick-hit updates.

Monday, December 21

Nova Scotia is under new restrictions

At the stroke of midnight, the latest restriction regime took effect in Nova Scotia, morphing the ongoing Halifax lockdown somewhat and expanding some limits to the entire province. It's pretty confusing, and the province's COVID-19 site doesn't do a great job of explaining, but we're not leaving you alone in the dark: This is our story about the restrictions, and it will treat you right.

NEWS UPDATES ARCHIVES

December 14 week. December 7 week. November 30 week. November 23 week. November 9 week. November 16 week. November 9 week. November 2 week. October 26 week. October 19 week. October 12 week. October 5 week. September 28 week. September 21 week. September 14 week. September 7 week. August 31 week. August 24 week. August 17 week. August 10 week. August 3 week. July 27 week. July 20 week. July 13 week. July 6 week. June 29 week. June 22 week. June 15 week. June 8 week. June 1 week. May 25 week. May 18 week. May 11 week. May 4 week. April 27 week. April 20 week. April 13 week.