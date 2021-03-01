COVID-19 cases and news for the March 1 week 

Click for mobile-friendlier version of graph.

Monday, March 1

The lack of the Irish

click to enlarge It only takes one green beer spilled on your laptop to shut down online St. Patrick's Day.

The first day of March brings news of St. Patrick's Day, the March 17 drinking holiday. And because it's also the first Monday in the new lockdown, the news isn't good.

The Halifax St. Patrick's Day Parade Society is announcing that its annual St. Paddy's parade "is moving from the street to the screen!" Instead of the 14th annual street walk happening Sunday, March 14, it will be a virtual parade/variety show starting at 1pm. "Everyone is invited," says the society, encouraging online attendees to "don your best green at home" while streaming the show. "Although we have to be apart, that doesn't mean we can't be celebrating."

If you're interested, head to the parade website for details.

