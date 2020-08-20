Council passes first reading of Uber bylaw 

At a time when the city needs local coverage more than ever, we’re asking for your help to support independent journalism. We are committed as always to providing free access to readers, particularly as we confront the impact of COVID-19 in Halifax and beyond.
COVID-19 »
New C19 cases and other info bits, mostly but not only from the province.
by TEAM COAST, Aug 17/20
CITY »
How a tea party hopes to make up for lost time when it comes to community grief and celebration.
by CAORA MCKENNA, Aug 14/20
FOOD + DRINK FEATURE »
Your August weekend dinner plans are solved.
by FELESHIA CHANDLER, Aug 12/20
COVID-19 »
by TEAM COAST, Aug 10/20
COVID-19 »
by TEAM COAST, Aug 3/20
COVID-19 »
Leave medical masks for the healthcare workers who need them and peep these options instead.
by MORGAN MULLIN AND FELESHIA CHANDLER, Jul 31/20
REALITY BITES »
We ask a marine biologist how scared we all should be of sharks.
by MORGAN MULLIN, Aug 19/20
REALITY BITES »
The group hopes that, this time around, the board takes it seriously.
by SEYITAN MORITIWON, Aug 13/20
CITY »
Samantha Dixon Slawter's hopes Crown of Beauty Institute and Association can make for more inclusive hairdressing in the city.
by SEYITAN MORITIWON, Aug 13/20
SHOPTALK »
The trendy downtown boutique is selling off all inventory now online.
by FELESHIA CHANDLER, Aug 13/20
SHOPTALK »
Both the shop and the building it calls home are remnants of Halifax's history that will soon be gone.
by VICTORIA WALTON, Aug 6/20
SHOPTALK »
Some stores stopped allowing reusable packaging during the pandemic, but Tare’s green mission continues.
by VICTORIA WALTON, Aug 5/20