News + Opinion
Pin It
Favourite
Print
Email
Share

September 21, 2020 News + Opinion » City

Coronavirus explained, again 

Virology and influenza expert answers our COVID-19 questions.

By

Tags: , , , , ,

Support The Coast

At a time when the city needs local coverage more than ever, we’re asking for your help to support independent journalism. We are committed as always to providing free access to readers, particularly as we confront the impact of COVID-19 in Halifax and beyond.

Read more about the work we do here, or consider making a voluntary donation using the button below. Thank you for your support!

Pin It
Favourite
Print
Email
Share

Trending

What's happening in Halifax this Labour Day Weekend
Remembering Menz & Mollyz
Nick Nemeroff tells us a joke
Some Tidal Bay for you city rollers
David Myles, hopeless romantic
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Latest in City

more articles in News + Opinion »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

C19 Need to Know

Coast Top Ten

Most Read
Most Shared
Most Discussed
  1. COVID-19 news in Nova Scotia, for the week starting September 14   (COVID-19)
  2. The fruit flies in your kitchen are laying about 2,000 eggs a day   (City)
  3. What leaving the bubble means for Nova Scotians upon return   (City)
  4. Inside Canada’s foreclosure playground   (City)
  5. NSCAD Alumni Association takes a vote of non-confidence in its president   (City)
  6. A guide to finding Nova Scotia’s best fall foliage   (Environment)
  7. Body cameras out of the picture for Halifax police   (Reality Bites)
  8. Where to get a locally made mask in Halifax   (COVID-19)
  9. Coronavirus explained, again   (City)
  10. Board of police commissioners punt the definition of defunding further forward   (City)

COVID-19

More »

Real Time Web Analytics

© 2020 Coast Publishing Ltd.