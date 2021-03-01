March 17, 2021 PAID CONTENT » Drink
The Canadian landscape is one to be enjoyed for years to come and taking care of it comes with a price – but it’s not a hard one to pay.
By picking up a 12-pack, you can be a part of something bigger and join the Coors Seltzer community to make a splash for your planet. Our favourite Coors Rocky Mountain cold refreshment puts the power back into the hands of the consumer and makes taking on environmental initiatives easier – and tastier – than ever with their new hard seltzer.
Rolling out in Nova Scotia first, every 12-pack of Coors Seltzer helps to restore 1,000 litres of Canada’s waters* through a partnership with Change the Course. Each pack brings us together through a common goal: to protect waters across communities, including local water projects right at home in Nova Scotia.
It’s more important than ever to hold brands accountable and make sure they’re not only talking the eco-talk, but that they’re putting their product to action. Coors Seltzer takes their mission to heart and will not only help you do good, but have fun doing it. If helping the earth isn’t reward enough, Coors Selzer’s list of awesome natural flavours will do it for you.
Grab a can of Black Cherry, Mango, Lemon Lime, or Grapefruit after a day in the woods or an afternoon dip in the lake and rest easy knowing that you’re drinking with purpose. It’s never been easier to “volunteer” in your spare time.
Whether you’re an environmentalist, a lover of tasty things, or both, you’re going to want to try Coors Seltzer.
Coors Seltzer will be working with Change the Course on a water restoration project right here in Nova Scotia. Keep checking their website for more details on this project as it gets finalized!
*FOR EVERY PACK OF COORS SELTZER PRINTED IN CANADA, MOLSON COORS BEVERAGE COMPANY WILL FUND PROJECTS ADMINISTERED BY CHANGE THE COURSE DESIGNED TO HELP RESTORE CANADA’S WATERS. EACH 12 PACK OR "12 PACK EQUIVALENT" (4260 ML) EQUATES TO 1000 LITRES OF WATER RESTORED. MORE DETAILS AT WWW.COORSSELTZER.CA AND
WWW.CHANGETHECOURSE.US/COORSSELTZERCANADA
