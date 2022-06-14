Comedian John Mulaney announces Halifax show for November 4

This time, things feel a little different: Mulaney will be playing the Scotiabank Centre on Novemeber 4, which is a heck of a lot harder to sell out (but we'll see). There's also the COVID-era storms of controversy he's weathered, which will have, for some, taken a bit of sheen off the golden boy of comedy.
Mulaney started out on Saturday Night Live before becoming the type of stand-up that clocks regular critical acclaim, a thinking person's comic that doesn't promise anything particularly highbrow. But the comedian has been the subject of endless op-eds since May 2022, when Dave Chappelle opened one of his live shows—a move that's been criticized in light of Chappelle's vehement anti-trans rhetoric.
There's no word yet who will open Mulaney's Halifax show. Tickets go on sale Friday, June 17 at 10am and start at $68.