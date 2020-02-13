Cocktail Cupids 

Sweet pairings are The Middle Spoon's stock-in-trade.

LENNY MULLINS

With its sultry lighting and amorous ambience, The Middle Spoon Desserterie and Bar has been a prime destination for romantic evenings and mouth-watering desserts since 2011. The only bar of its kind in the province, Middle Spoon's two locations—one downtown (1563 Barrington Street) and one in Bedford (Sunnyside Mall)—offer a variety of flavour combinations in both cocktails and sweets.

"At the Middle Spoon, we're romantic 365 days out of the year," says co-owner Lacey Doherty. "But on Valentine's Day, we amp it up a notch."

This Valentine's Day, that means bringing romance to your front door with a new cocktail delivery service.

Patrons can now indulge in Middle Spoon–crafted cocktails from the comfort of home. The bar will deliver $20 bottles, each containing the equivalent of three cocktails. There are two cocktails currently available, including Aphrodite's Witness, a heady concoction of coconut vodka, Amaretto, raspberry purée and rose water.

"When it comes to alcohol and desserts, almost anything can go together," says Doherty. "Our servers and bartenders work together with each guest to find the best cocktail and dessert pairing for them."

This service wont be exclusive to Valentine's Day, however, and will keep going all year 'round.

The delivery service also includes a variety of desserts and light dishes. Delivery will cost an additional $6 to $10. And delivery hours are the same as opening hours, 4 to 11pm Monday to Wednesday, to midnight on Thursday and until 1am on Fridays and Saturdays.

In addition to their new delivery service, The Middle Spoon will run a Galentine's Day event, for any single people who might be celebrating the day on their own or with their pals. On February 13, from 4 to 11pm, friends will be treated to a plethora of Valentine's-inspired cocktails and desserts to share the love with the special people in their lives. The idea here is to create a day for singles to enjoy the romantic season, rather than be alienated by it.

"Sometimes during this time of year, you don't have a partner. This can make Valentine's Day a lot less fun," says Doherty. "With Galentine's Day, we wanted everyone to feel included, to show that even without a partner, you can still have a good time."