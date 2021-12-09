Clothing label emmi launches

New local clothing label emmi has released its first collection, featuring size-inclusive, comfy basics from co-founders Thanh Phung and Lauren Hill.
“We like to say that emmi was born over a coffee date between two friends,” Phung tells The Coast. The lifestyle blogger teamed up with Hill, children’s clothing designer of MoneyPenny Designs, to create emmi.
In mid-November, the duo released a fall/winter collection of colour-neutral, body-draping pieces that truly encompass the company’s tag line, “emmi for every body.”
After a year and a half of work, “it’s surreal to see It come to life,” Phung says. The pieces are simple garments that evoke “warmth, style, versatility and inclusiveness,” and are designed with size and body inclusivity in mind, some pieces ranging from xs to 3xl, and with no gendered items.
Find emmi at local pop-ups throughout the year or at emmilabel.com.