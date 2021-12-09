Nicole Lapierre
Thanh Phung says emmi’s clothes aim to evoke “warmth, style, versatility and inclusiveness.”

Clothing label emmi launches

The local basics brand is size and gender inclusive.

By


New local clothing label emmi has released its first collection, featuring size-inclusive, comfy basics from co-founders Thanh Phung and Lauren Hill.

“We like to say that emmi was born over a coffee date between two friends,” Phung tells The Coast. The lifestyle blogger teamed up with Hill, children’s clothing designer of MoneyPenny Designs, to create emmi.

In mid-November, the duo released a fall/winter collection of colour-neutral, body-draping pieces that truly encompass the company’s tag line, “emmi for every body.”

After a year and a half of work, “it’s surreal to see It come to life,” Phung says. The pieces are simple garments that evoke “warmth, style, versatility and inclusiveness,” and are designed with size and body inclusivity in mind, some pieces ranging from xs to 3xl, and with no gendered items.

Find emmi at local pop-ups throughout the year or at emmilabel.com.

Victoria Walton

Victoria Walton

Once a freelancer, Victoria has been a full-time reporter with The Coast since April 2020, covering everything from COVID-19 to small business to politics and social justice. Originally from the Annapolis Valley, she graduated from the University of King’s College School of Journalism in 2017.
