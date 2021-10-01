@WayeMason Twitter
Councillor Mason tweeted this floorplan of “the modular units HRM is purchasing to create safe and appropriate spaces for the houseless.”

City responds to housing crisis with modular units and staffer used to emergencies

HRM emergency manager Erica Fleck: “We have purchased 24 modular units that can provide accommodations for up to 73 individuals.”

By

The assistant chief of emergency management for HRM usually deals with the fallout from hurricanes, power outages and nor’easters. Erica Fleck has been in that position since 2017, but the duties of the job largely changed earlier this month when Fleck was assigned to what the city calls “a three-month role leading the emergency response to homelessness for the municipality.”

Now a week and a half into her new position, Fleck took a seat beside HRM mayor Mike Savage on Wednesday morning, September 29 during a press conference to give details on the city’s involvement in assisting unhoused residents.

Related
City Hall announced plans for 24 modular housing units which can house 73 people.

City council report: Housing is never far from council’s thoughts: But at its next meeting, urban chickens are coming back to council.

Related
“Everybody’s heart was in the right place here,” said Halifax CAO Jacques Dube of the August 18 evictions.

Housing and remorse dominate council’s first meeting since the shelter siege: “I want to say how sorry I am that those unintended consequences, of what we thought was a good plan, unfolded.”

“Erica has had long conversations with residents, volunteers and with service providers at the park,” said Savage. “Our goal is to deal with everybody in a way that suits their needs.”

Savage went on to explain the city’s recent efforts to address the housing crisis, including allocating $500,000 to emergency support services for housing on August 31, as well as more recent motions from Tuesday’s council meeting to provide portable showers and doubling the affordable housing grant program to $400,000, as well as adding Fleck to the file full-time.

But the mayor then explained that the city doesn’t have all the resources it needed to address the complexities of the housing crisis.

“The city, we don't have the appropriate skill sets and the capacity to manage the complexities of the unhoused population,” he said. “We don't have social workers, mental health services or addiction support. These are forces of the province of Nova Scotia. It is the province, not the municipality, that funds social housing, particularly shelter for those hardest to house.”

Fleck told reporters the municipality is in frequent talks with the province about legislation, funding and broader solutions.

click to enlarge Mayor Mike Savage, left, and Erica Fleck, HRM’s assistant chief of emergency management, at a press conference Wednesday, Sep 29. - THE COAST
The Coast
Mayor Mike Savage, left, and Erica Fleck, HRM’s assistant chief of emergency management, at a press conference Wednesday, Sep 29.
“The municipality has had a series of productive meetings with the province of Nova Scotia as well as the professional service providers that the mayor mentioned,” she said. “And also volunteer groups to help ensure that occupants of the homeless encampments are offered alternative and safe temporary accommodations.”

Recently, the city transformed the Gray Arena in north end Dartmouth to temporarily house residents who wished to stay there. Fleck says there is capacity for 30 people to stay there, and the longer-term plan is to move people into “modular housing” units at locations in Halifax and Dartmouth that have yet to be finalized.

“We have purchased 24 modular units that can provide accommodations for up to 73 individuals,” said Fleck. “They are trailer-like structures, there are some bunkhouses that house eight-to-10 people.”

On Friday morning, downtown Halifax councillor Waye Mason tweeted floorplan of the modular housing units with details that were not revealed at the meeting.

Tags

About The Author

Victoria Walton

Victoria Walton

Victoria has been a full-time reporter with The Coast since April 2020, covering such topics as COVID-19, small business and politics. Originally from the Annapolis Valley, she graduated from the University of King’s College School of Journalism in 2017.
More

Support The Coast

At a time when the city needs local coverage more than ever, we’re asking for your help to support independent journalism. We are committed as always to providing free access to readers, particularly as we confront the impact of COVID-19 in Halifax and beyond.

Read more about the work we do here, or consider making a donation. Thank you for your support!

Related Articles

Trending

Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

Speaking of...

City council report: Housing is never far from council’s thoughts

By Lyndsay Armstrong

City Hall announced plans for 24 modular housing units which can house 73 people.

Housing rally happening at City Hall on Saturday morning

By Victoria Walton

Police ended up using pepper spray at the shelter siege evictions on August 18.

Surprise second eviction looming for some crisis shelter residents who took city help

By Victoria Walton

Rachelle Sauvé writes a letter to the city on behalf of people with no safe place to sleep Wednesday night.

Jagmeet Singh talks affordable housing and access to voting

By Lyndsay Armstrong

Jagmeet Singh says housing is the top concern he's heard from Canadians on the campaign trail.
More »

Latest in News

Full election results for Halifax and Nova Scotia as Conservatives gain Liberal ground

By Lyndsay Armstrong

Liberal MPs in Halifax, clockwise from top left, Darren Fisher, Lena Metlege Diab and Andy Fillmore.

Election day in Halifax comes with delays, long lines and votes cast well after 8:30pm

By Lyndsay Armstrong

Voters lined up at the Cathedral polling station in downtown Halifax.

If you don’t want your vote, give it to an immigrant who can’t vote

By Oriol Salvador

“The Canada Elections Act allows electors to take part in strategic voting,” says Elections Canada.

What fighting COVID can teach the world about confronting the climate crisis

By Lyndsay Armstrong

Climate strikers outside of Halifax City Hall in 2019.
More »
More News »
All News + Opinion »

C19 Need to Know

Get more Halifax

Our Thursday email gets you caught up with The Coast. Sign up and go deep on Halifax.

Recent Comments

Trending

N.S. will require school and health care staff to be fully vaccinated

By Lyndsay Armstrong

Nova Scotia has issued a vaccine mandate for those working in public schools and across health care centres.

Texas anti-abortion law sparks Halifax rally for reproductive rights Saturday

By Victoria Walton

Texas anti-abortion law sparks Halifax rally for reproductive rights Saturday

Why Dalhousie’s HoCOVID party is the perfect thing to be mad about

By Victoria Walton

HoCOVID was multi-faceted mayhem, both destructive party for selfish students and a rare chance for disconnected youth to relax together.

City council report: Housing is never far from council’s thoughts

By Lyndsay Armstrong

City Hall announced plans for 24 modular housing units which can house 73 people.

Member Associations

© 2021 Coast Publishing Ltd.