Chenpapa departure an indication of larger changes at Seaport Market The Chens are retiring after more than 30 years, but worry other vendors won’t be able to survive the shift to a weekend-only market.

hirty years ago, Pi Yeng Chen, who goes by Yen and her husband Yi Chiao Chen, who goes by Steven, had to throw out tofu because no one would buy it.

Support The Coast

At a time when the city needs local coverage more than ever, we’re asking for your help to support independent journalism. We are committed as always to providing free access to readers, particularly as we confront the impact of COVID-19 in Halifax and beyond.

Read more about the work we do here, or consider making a voluntary donation using the button below. Thank you for your support!